Ferguson, Fakhar, Hope, Shepherd among new signings for ILT20 2025

Ferguson, the New Zealand fast bowler who recently knocked back his national contract, has been signed up by Vipers. Ferguson was snapped up by Sydney Thunder on a US$360,000 platinum contract during the BBL draft, and it is understood he will be available for Thunder for the first half of the BBL until early January before he heads to the UAE to link up with Vipers for the ILT20, which will begin on January 11 and will clash with all of the BBL, SA20 and Super Smash (New Zealand's domestic T20 competition).