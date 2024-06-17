New Zealand bring in Sodhi for Neesham and bowl in wet Tarouba

PNG made two changes with Amini and Morea replacing Siaka and Kariko

Ish Sodhi came into the XI for the PNG game • ICC via Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs Papua New Guinea

New Zealand will bowl first after winning a delayed toss against Papua New Guinea in this round of Group C and their last appearances in the T20 World Cup 2024 outright.

Rain pushed the toss back by an hour and returned as both captains were out in the middle. That informed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's decision to send Assad Vala's team in to bat first.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi comes in for his first appearance of the tournament, replacing Jimmy Neesham. PNG, meanwhile, made two changes to their XI from their previous match, with Charles Amini and Kabua Morea replacing Lega Siaka and John Kariko.

There will be contrasting emotions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. New Zealand's abject campaign hints at the end of a generation, characterised by Trent Boult's announcement that this will be his last T20 World Cup match. Their demolition of Uganda at this venue three days ago - their only win so far - was more a release of frustration rather than a flexing of their muscles. They will look to sign off in the Caribbean with the latter.

PNG's second T20 World Cup appearance has been a valiant one despite them sitting bottom of the group with three defeats from three. A combative display in their opener against West Indies could have been followed by a win against Uganda had they fielded better.

The seven-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in Tarouba was more of a formality, but they are keen to sign off in style against a New Zealand batting group that has failed to launch.

Despite the geographical proximity, this is the first meeting between these two teams.

Playing XI

New Zealand 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult