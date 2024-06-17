Matches (2)
T20 World Cup (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
Live
39th Match, Group C, Tarouba, June 17, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Papua New Guinea FlagPapua New Guinea
78
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(5/20 ov, T:79) 21/2

New Zealand need 58 runs in 90 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 4.20
 • Required RR: 3.86
forecasterWin Probability:NZ 98.07%PNG 1.93%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

New Zealand bring in Sodhi for Neesham and bowl in wet Tarouba

PNG made two changes with Amini and Morea replacing Siaka and Kariko

Vithushan Ehantharajah
Vithushan Ehantharajah
17-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Ish Sodhi bowls during a training session, Tarouba, June 16, 2024

Ish Sodhi came into the XI for the PNG game  •  ICC via Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs Papua New Guinea
New Zealand will bowl first after winning a delayed toss against Papua New Guinea in this round of Group C and their last appearances in the T20 World Cup 2024 outright.
Rain pushed the toss back by an hour and returned as both captains were out in the middle. That informed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's decision to send Assad Vala's team in to bat first.
Leg spinner Ish Sodhi comes in for his first appearance of the tournament, replacing Jimmy Neesham. PNG, meanwhile, made two changes to their XI from their previous match, with Charles Amini and Kabua Morea replacing Lega Siaka and John Kariko.
There will be contrasting emotions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. New Zealand's abject campaign hints at the end of a generation, characterised by Trent Boult's announcement that this will be his last T20 World Cup match. Their demolition of Uganda at this venue three days ago - their only win so far - was more a release of frustration rather than a flexing of their muscles. They will look to sign off in the Caribbean with the latter.
PNG's second T20 World Cup appearance has been a valiant one despite them sitting bottom of the group with three defeats from three. A combative display in their opener against West Indies could have been followed by a win against Uganda had they fielded better.
The seven-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in Tarouba was more of a formality, but they are keen to sign off in style against a New Zealand batting group that has failed to launch.
Despite the geographical proximity, this is the first meeting between these two teams.
Playing XI
New Zealand 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult
Papua New Guinea 1 Assad Vala (capt), 2 Tony Ura, 3 Charles Amini, 4 Sese Bau, 5 Hiri Hiri, 6 Kiplin Doriga (wk), 7 Chad Soper, 8 Norman Vanua, 9 Alei Nao, 10 Kabua Morea, 11 Semo Kamea
Papua New GuineaNew ZealandP.N.G. vs New ZealandICC Men's T20 World Cup

Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
NZ 98.07%
PNGNZ
100%50%100%PNG InningsNZ Innings

Over 5 • NZ 21/2

Rachin Ravindra c Kamea b Morea 6 (11b 0x4 0x6) SR: 54.54
W
NZ needed 58 runs from 90 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
FH Allen
caught02
DP Conway
not out1316
R Ravindra
caught611
KS Williamson
not out11
Extras(b 1)
Total21(2 wkts; 5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG33064.230
WI33062.596
NZ3122-0.241
UGA4132-4.510
PNG3030-0.886
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG-----
AUS-----
BAN-----
IND-----
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
ENG-----
SA-----
USA-----
WI-----
Full Table