Stats - Ferguson the silver lining in World Cup of lows for New Zealand
New Zealand went through the 2024 edition without a fifty, and a top partnership of 34
4 - Maiden overs from Lockie Ferguson against Papua New Guinea. He is the second to bowl four maidens in a men's T20I after Canada's Saad Bin Zafar in 2021 against Panama. Before Ferguson, no one had bowled more than two maidens in a men's T20 World Cup match.
Outside of internationals, Akshay Karnewar is the only other man to do it: for Vidarbha vs Manipur, only a week before Saad's effort, in an Indian domestic T20 at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
4 - Maidens in PNG's innings overall. It was the first instance of a team bowling as many as four maidens in an innings at a men's T20 World Cup match. There have been six instances of three maidens at the showpiece event previously, four of which came in 2024.
81 - Dot balls played out by PNG's batters - the second-highest in a men's T20 World Cup game. The highest is 89 dots by Uganda against New Zealand on Saturday.
78 - PNG's total against New Zealand was their second-lowest in men's T20Is, behind the 77 all out they made against Uganda earlier in the tournament. Three of PNG's four lowest totals in this format have come in this World Cup.
34 - Partnership runs between Devon Conway and Kane Williamson for the third wicket. It was the highest partnership for New Zealand in this T20 World Cup. It was also the lowest "highest partnership" for any team in an edition of the men's T20 World Cup where they played four or more matches. The next is 35 for Uganda, across four games in 2024.
40 - Glenn Phillips' score against West Indies was the highest for New Zealand in this tournament. They are only the fourth team to play four or more matches at a men's T20 World Cup without an individual 50-plus score.
Ireland played five matches in the 2009 edition without an individual fifty, while the highest score for Uganda in 2024 was 33. No New Zealand batter hit a fifty in the five matches they played in the 2010 edition, played in the West Indies. England don't have a fifty in this year's World Cup as yet, but they have the Super Eight to set that right.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo