Stats Analysis

Stats - Jadeja the third left-arm spinner to join 300-wicket club

India allrounder is one of 11 players with the double of scoring 3000 runs and taking 300 wickets

Sampath Bandarupalli
30-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Akash Deep joined Ravindra Jadeja for the 300th Test wicket celebration, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, 4th day, Kanpur, September 30, 2024

Akash Deep joined Ravindra Jadeja for the 300th Test wicket celebration  •  Associated Press

11 - Ravindra Jadeja is now one of 11 players with the double of scoring 3000-plus runs and taking 300-plus wickets in Test cricket. Only two Indians have done this double before Jadeja - Kapil Dev and R Ashwin.
74 - Number of Test matches Jadeja took to complete the double of 3000-plus runs and 300-plus wickets. He is the second quickest to the feat by matches, after Ian Botham (72).
Jadeja has a difference of 12.72 between his batting and bowling averages, the second highest among the 11 players with this feat, behind Imran Khan's 14.88.
2 - Number of left-arm spinners with 300-plus wickets in Test cricket before Jadeja. Daniel Vettori was the first to get there, who finished with 362 wickets, while Rangana Herath topped him with 433 scalps.
19.69 - Difference in batting and bowling averages of Jadeja in the first innings in Tests, the highest among the 15 players to have scored 1500-plus runs and taken 150-plus wickets.
2 - Number of spinners with Test wickets over 200 and who have a bowling average better than Jadeja's 24.00. Muthiah Muralidaran took 800 wickets at an average of 22.72, while Ashwin took his 523 scalps at 23.69.
20.77 - Jadeja's bowling average in India is the third-best for any bowler in home Tests among the 23 players with 200-plus wickets. Only Muralidaran (19.56) and Fred Trueman (20.04) have better averages at home than Jadeja.
19.86 - Difference between the batting and bowling averages for Jadeja in home Tests. It is the fourth-highest difference among the 29 players with 1000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets at home in Test cricket.
7 - Jadeja is now the seventh bowler to bag 300-plus wickets for India in Tests.
24.00 - Jadeja's bowling average in Test cricket, the second-best among bowlers with 200-plus wickets for India, marginally behind Ashwin's 23.69.
All the averages are recorded until the end of Bangladesh's first innings in the Kanpur Test
Ravindra JadejaBangladeshIndiaIndia vs BangladeshBangladesh tour of IndiaICC World Test Championship

Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo

