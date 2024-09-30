Stats - Jadeja the third left-arm spinner to join 300-wicket club
India allrounder is one of 11 players with the double of scoring 3000 runs and taking 300 wickets
11 - Ravindra Jadeja is now one of 11 players with the double of scoring 3000-plus runs and taking 300-plus wickets in Test cricket. Only two Indians have done this double before Jadeja - Kapil Dev and R Ashwin.
74 - Number of Test matches Jadeja took to complete the double of 3000-plus runs and 300-plus wickets. He is the second quickest to the feat by matches, after Ian Botham (72).
Jadeja has a difference of 12.72 between his batting and bowling averages, the second highest among the 11 players with this feat, behind Imran Khan's 14.88.
2 - Number of left-arm spinners with 300-plus wickets in Test cricket before Jadeja. Daniel Vettori was the first to get there, who finished with 362 wickets, while Rangana Herath topped him with 433 scalps.
19.69 - Difference in batting and bowling averages of Jadeja in the first innings in Tests, the highest among the 15 players to have scored 1500-plus runs and taken 150-plus wickets.
2 - Number of spinners with Test wickets over 200 and who have a bowling average better than Jadeja's 24.00. Muthiah Muralidaran took 800 wickets at an average of 22.72, while Ashwin took his 523 scalps at 23.69.
20.77 - Jadeja's bowling average in India is the third-best for any bowler in home Tests among the 23 players with 200-plus wickets. Only Muralidaran (19.56) and Fred Trueman (20.04) have better averages at home than Jadeja.
19.86 - Difference between the batting and bowling averages for Jadeja in home Tests. It is the fourth-highest difference among the 29 players with 1000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets at home in Test cricket.
7 - Jadeja is now the seventh bowler to bag 300-plus wickets for India in Tests.
24.00 - Jadeja's bowling average in Test cricket, the second-best among bowlers with 200-plus wickets for India, marginally behind Ashwin's 23.69.
All the averages are recorded until the end of Bangladesh's first innings in the Kanpur Test
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo