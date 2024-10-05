Dube out of Bangladesh T20Is with back injury; Tilak named replacement
Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning
Allrounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of India's T20I series against Bangladesh due to a back injury. Tilak Varma has replaced him in the squad for the three-match series which begins in Gwalior on Sunday.
Dube had also suffered a side strain this February which had ruled him out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final game. He has been a regular in India's T20I side since he returned to the national set-up last August.
Since his comeback, Dube has scored 377 runs in 23 games at an average of 31.41 and a strike rate of 126.93. That run included back-to-back unbeaten half-centuries against Afghanistan in January and also crucial cameos in India's title-winning run at the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. He has also picked seven wickets in this period.
Dube's last competitive game came for India A against India B in the first round of the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru. He bowled only 12 overs in the match - all in the first innings - and scored 20 and 14 with the bat.
Tilak, meanwhile, has played 16 T20Is so far, the last of which was the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali in January. Although primarily a middle-order batter, Tilak also bowls part-time offspin. A BCCI release said Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning.