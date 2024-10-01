How Bumrah and Jadeja evened India's odds

There is always noise at a cricket ground. Horns blaring. Drums beating. The occasional flirting. "Dus rupay ki Pepsi! Kohli bhai sexy!" A lot of this is just the fans having fun. Often enough, it has no connection to what's going on in the middle.

And then he gets the ball.

All of a sudden there is a hush around Green Park. They wait for him to reach the top of his mark. Tap, tap, tap comes the sound of the bat hitting the ground as Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes strike. Twenty-thousand pairs of eyes turn towards Jasprit Bumrah as he starts his run-up. The silence is about to shatter. And this time it's not just noise. It's music.

"Whoooooohhhhhhhh" goes the crowd as Bumrah begins to accelerate. "Oooooooohhhhhh" they sigh as Mehidy reacts well and dabs the ball to point. They don't need distractions to keep themselves occupied now. Gautam Gambhir is right. This guy has become a cultural phenomenon.

Five weeks ago , Bumrah was at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai for freshers day and they cooked for him. His reveal on stage was pretty much on par with anything the movies do with mass heroes. He was sat on a throne. It faced the wrong way. The whole place went dark. The number 93 started flashing. The whole place started to shake. The throne spun, in slow motion, and there he was, sat like a king. A sheepish one.

It is because of people like Bumrah that India could believe a result was possible in Kanpur. At the start of the fourth day, the first innings was still going on. India had laid out plans to push the game forward but there were no guarantees that it would all work out. Rohit Sharma, at the post-match presentation, said they were prepared to be 200 all out. They weren't, of course. They scored 285 and declared in 34.4 overs. Then they picked up two second-innings wickets before stumps, to add to the seven from earlier in the day. India played the fourth day full throttle. The fifth - towards the end especially - became about soaking in all that they had managed to do.

R Ashwin leaves his post at mid-on to come over and put his arm around Bumrah as he returns to his mark. It looks like a very one-sided exchange. In order to make it end, Bumrah brings both his hands up, palms pressed to each other rather like how people say hello or goodbye. Ashwin doesn't listen. He continues to hype his bowling partner. From mid-off, Axar Patel chimes in as well. Both of them clap Bumrah on right through the 37th over when it's becoming very clear that the improbable result India had set their sights on was within reach.

"Whoooooohhhhhhhh" goes the crowd as Bumrah begins to accelerate again. Mehidy is unable to deal with this one and ends up caught behind. Bumrah tests the newcomer Taijul Islam with a couple of short ones and sneaks a full one in between, and then collects his cap to walk back to his fielding position. As he looks up, he sees Ashwin slow-clapping him. He offers him a salute in return. This is a special day for India. They are doing special things. The extent to which they had beat the odds makes it all the more fun for them. They seem joyous. Mischievous.

Jasprit Bumrah finished Mehidy Hasan Miraz's resistance • Getty Images

Rishabh Pant spends the final few seconds of the drinks break hanging around by the stumps, fiddling with something. A little red light flashes. He was fiddling with the bails. He had flipped them to see if that might change India's luck. The first hour of play had only offered one wicket. The next one yields seven. Perhaps it's the bails that did it. Or perhaps it has something to do with Ravindra Jadeja 's introduction to the attack.

He was the last bowler India turned to in every innings of this series. Bangladesh being a left-hander-heavy side might have had something to do with it. Jadeja takes one of them out with his second ball. It breaks a period of play where Bangladesh made 55 runs in 13.4 overs and heralds one where Bangladesh lose seven wickets for 55 runs. India are doing so many amazing things in this game. Scoring at almost 9 runs an over. Taking a first-innings lead in three hours of batting. Breaking the taboo of bowler vs batter match-ups.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets in three overs • AFP/Getty Images

Jadeja goes on to dismiss another left-hander, Shakib Al Hasan out tamely, caught and bowled. But see, that ball, it has all the hallmarks that make it hard to face Jadeja, no matter your orientation. Sure, you're able to hit with the turn if you're left-handed, but he complicates that by bowling around the wicket. He creates an angle that is going against you. Also here, he managed to get the ball to dip on Shakib so all of a sudden there's distance between a bat that is pushing forward to milk a single to long-on and the ball. That's where all the magic happens. The dip allows for the grip that turns a shot without no risk into one that will now attract ridicule. Shakib is left in utter disbelief at what he has done; or maybe what he has been made to do. The rest of Kanpur erupts. Horns blaring. Drums beating.