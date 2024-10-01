Stats - India extend dominance at home, at breakneck speed
Ashwin now has 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, the joint-highest with Muthiah Muralidaran
The Kanpur Test looked dead, weather having washed out more than two days of the game heading into the fourth day. But India still found enough time to script a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, the match ending with well over a session in hand. Here are some big numbers from the game.
15 - Test matches for India against Bangladesh without a defeat, out of which they have now won 13. Only two teams have played more Tests against an opposition without losing a single game: 20 by Sri Lanka against Zimbabwe and 17 by New Zealand against Zimbabwe.
18 - Consecutive Test series wins for India at home, a streak that began with a whitewash of Australia in 2013. England, in 2012, were the last team to defeat India at home in a Test series.
India haven't lost a Test series at home or away since their defeat to South Africa in 2021-22. They have won six of the seven bilateral Test series played in this period.
312 - Balls batted by India across the two innings in Kanpur - the fourth-fewest by any team to win a men's Test. The lowest is 276 balls by England against West Indies in Barbados in 1935, while India batted only 281 balls for their win against South Africa earlier this year in Cape Town.
7.36 - India's run rate across the two innings in Kanpur, the highest for any team in a Test match where they scored 300-plus runs. The previous highest was 6.80 by South Africa, who made 340 in 50 overs in the only innings they batted in against Zimbabwe in 2005.
1040 - Number of balls bowled in Kanpur, making it the third-shortest completed Test match to have gone into the fifth day.
The 2000 Centurion Test that ended on the fifth day saw only 883 balls bowled, but both South Africa and England forfeited one innings each on that occasion.
England needed only 909 balls to complete a win against South Africa at The Oval in 2022, where no play was possible on the first two days.
128.12 - Yashasvi Jaiswal's strike rate in Kanpur is the third-highest among the batters with fifty-plus scores in both innings of a men's Test (where data is available). The highest is 137.7 by David Warner against Pakistan in the 2017 Sydney Test, while Harry Brook had a strike rate of 132.59 in the 2022 Rawalpindi Test.
1 - Jaiswal is now the first Indian batter to score fifties in both innings of a Test match in fewer than 50 balls. Nine others have had fifties in less than 50 balls in the same Test, with the last being Pathum Nissanka against England at The Oval in September.
8 - Fifty-plus scores for Jaiswal in 13 Test innings at home - all have come in 2024. These are the most fifty-plus scores by any batter in a calendar year on Indian soil in Tests.
His 901 runs are also the third-highest in a calendar year in India, behind GR Viswanath's 1047 in 1979 and Virat Kohli's 964 in 2016.
11 - Player-of-the-Series awards for R Ashwin in Test cricket, the joint-highest alongside Muthiah Muralidaran.
7 - Instances of a team winning a men's Test match despite no player scoring 75-plus runs in an innings and no bowler with a four-plus wicket haul.
No Indian took a four-wicket haul in Kanpur despite four three-wicket hauls across two innings, while Jaiswal's 72 in the first innings was their highest individual score in the match.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo