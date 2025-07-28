Gambhir: All fast bowlers, including Bumrah, are fit for Oval Test

Bumrah, whose pace was down at Old Trafford, which could also have to do with a soft outfield and loose foot holes, has had time to put his feet up since before lunch on day four of this Test. The fifth and final Test begins on Thursday.

India came into the third Test crippled with injuries to Arshdeep Singh (bowling hand) and Akash Deep (groin), and general fatigue for Mohammed Siraj. They had to call in reinforcements from India in Anshul Kamboj, who played ahead of Prasidh Krishna.

"All the fast bowlers are fit," Gambhir said after India's 143-over batting effort to secure a draw at Old Trafford and stay alive in the series. "There are no injury concerns."

That also includes Bumrah, but his case is different. He is not playing only three Tests because of any injury, but instead for workload management purposes so that he prevents further injuries after his stress reaction earlier in the year. That stress reaction had kept him out for five months. Gambhir was asked if that workload prescription was still set in stone with a series still on the line.

"We haven't had any conversation around the combination for the last Test," Gambhir replied. "No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country."

Gambhir: 'Absolutely up' for series finale

Gambhir said this India team was an inexperienced side and the results needed to be seen in that light. But also said that reason doesn't change the scoreline of the series. He also didn't want to get carried away with the achievement of drawing at Old Trafford.

"You are asking someone who only believes in results," Gambhir said. "I've said that in the past as well, that I believe in results. We are still 2-1 down in the series. This is the Indian team. Yes there is inexperience but this is still the best Indian team right now. So for me, I think we are still down 2-1. And hopefully we can try and make it 2-2. That's going to be a good achievement."

"When you are put under the pressure, and you end up batting five sessions, I think that's great character. Anything that you do in these conditions, when you are put under pressure and you come out of those pressure moments, it is always a great feeling, and it just ends up giving a lot of confidence in the dressing room as well.