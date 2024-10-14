Ravindra hopes to do 'what's true to us' with odds stacked against New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra admits that winning a Test series in India is an extremely difficult task, but is hopeful that his recent white-ball success in the country coupled with New Zealand's experience of playing in the subcontinent recently could stand them in good stead in the three-Test series, starting in Bengaluru from October 16.

Ravindra had a breakthrough 2023 ODI World Cup in India where he scored 578 runs in ten innings , which included three hundreds and two fifties. An IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) followed, and Ravindra suddenly found himself in the thick of things.

"Although it is different formats, it gives you confidence that you can perform in this part of the world, although conditions will most likely be different," Ravindra said on Monday. "It's more, I guess, managing the crowd and the expectations of the people because we know how passionate Indian people are about cricket.

"It feels like if you're able to do it a couple of times, hopefully you'll be able to do it in a Test series and, look, I think it's a different challenge entirely and it's something I'm really looking forward to. It's always special to come back to India and play. Those two tournaments [ODI World Cup and IPL] were amazing, the crowds and the passion and the hype and the buzz around them, so I'm excited to have a fully-fledged three-match Test series here."

After a bit of a false start to his Test career, Ravindra has had a fairly successful year in the longest format with 599 runs in six Tests in 2024 at 49.91, including a top score of 240 against South Africa.

The same, however, can't be said about New Zealand in general, whose World Test Championship (WTC) campaign has nosedived after the two wins at the start of the year against a second-string South Africa. They lost a home Test series to Australia before going down 2-0 in Sri Lanka. Spin has largely been New Zealand's undoing in this WTC cycle, but Ravindra wants to take all the learnings and positives from the Sri Lanka series and is hopeful his side can come up with a better show in India.

"India have always been a quality side, I guess the brand of cricket they play is very positive, especially in their own conditions, they know how to play," Ravindra said. "They've grown up on these wickets and their players, the way they've evolved over the last few years has been amazing.

"I guess a bit of rain around, a bit of overcast conditions, looking at the wicket, it might not turn as much as what we might expect in Mumbai maybe, but I think the quality of the wicket, the quality of their bowlers, the quality of our bowlers, I think that will decide the make-up of the game" Rachin Ravindra

"For us, it's [about] playing our game and doing what's true to us. I think we did some really good stuff during the Sri Lankan series as well, obviously came on the wrong end of the stick and the wrong side of the win-and-loss column there, but I think as a group there were times where we actually really pushed. That first Test was close and we played the way we wanted to in certain moments, but I think we've got to understand that we've got to do it for long periods of time because that's what Test-match cricket is about.

"As New Zealanders, we don't necessarily try and look at the opposition too much; we know what a quality side they [India] are and what they bring to the table. But I think if we're able to play our game and be consistent and put our best foot forward, hopefully that will result in a win, who knows?"

While the pitches in India are unlikely to do New Zealand any favours, the weather in Bengaluru might help them feel at home. It's been overcast and damp here over the last few days, and the forecast for the first Test suggests heavy cloud cover and rain. The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, too, has been under covers for a fair bit.

Does that then bring New Zealand into the game a bit more?

"I guess a bit of rain around, a bit of overcast conditions, looking at the wicket, it might not turn as much as what we might expect in Mumbai maybe, but I think the quality of the wicket, the quality of their bowlers, the quality of our bowlers, I think that will decide the make-up of the game," Ravindra said. "Whether it turns, I don't know, I guess we'll only find out... it might not turn first, second day, we'll only find out third, fourth, fifth day. It's important for us as a group to play what's in front of us and not come into this game with preconceived notions or ideas of what it looks like.

"I think we did some really good stuff during the Sri Lankan series as well" • AFP/Getty Images

"We know what Test cricket in India is, but we know the quality of the Indian fast bowling set-up too, so it's not like they're just going to produce a rank turner, you know, they're quality [fast] bowlers too."

It is a sort of homecoming for Ravindra. His father played a decent level of cricket in Bengaluru before settling down in New Zealand. Ravindra still has plenty of family in the city and expects them to turn up for the Test.

"Yeah, it's cool," Ravindra said. "Obviously when I was here last, well I guess it was IPL and then before that it was the ODI World Cup, so two pretty cool experiences to have, part of two very good teams.

"But I guess it's something different about playing a Test match. You're here for five days and it's tradition, and I guess it makes it extra significant just because of the family connection. For me, I was born and brought up in Wellington, I'm a Kiwi all the way through. It's amazing and I'm very proud of my Indian heritage and to be able to play where a lot of my family is based is something pretty special.