Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee will be at the centre of a selection debate ahead of the first Test against India as the visitors ponder the balance of their attack for Bengaluru and weigh up whether to play three quicks.

Southee stood down from the captaincy after the 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka last month and there's a chance he loses his place in the XI straightaway after a lean run in format where he has taken eight wickets at 73.12 this year

He is working to discover the "snap" in his bowling action but though be boasts a handy record in India with 20 wickets at 28.70, including his career-best 7 for 64 in Bengaluru 12 years ago , his place will likely be under scrutiny whichever way New Zealand structure their bowling attack.

If they opt for just two quicks Matt Henry has a strong case to partner Will O'Rourke who was impressive in Sri Lanka, while if they played three the choice would then be between Southee's experience or the extra pace of Ben Sears who made a mark on his debut against Australia in March.

Head coach Gary Stead said that the discussions between him and Southee after the Sri Lanka series would remain private but acknowledged they were "delicate" and did concede that without Southee as captain it allowed greater flexibility in selection.

Matt Henry will be in the mix to return to the side • AFP/Getty Images

"Like all Test tours and series we have reviews at the end of it and Tim and I had a conversation around it, then he made the decision to stand down," Stead said. "He thought it was in the best interests of the team. I supported his decision around that.

"It allows different players to be considered in roles and as a selector and coach you are always trying to put what you think is the very best team out there. With Tim as captain, he was the guy who was starting for us and leading that team and think we were always looking at the options that were best for the team going forward."

An additional factor with the balance of New Zealand's attack is the impact on the lower-order batting. Mitchell Santner batted No. 8 against Sri Lanka while Michael Bracewell would be another spin-bowling option, but Bengaluru turns out to help fast bowlers, and three quicks were selected, then either Henry or Southee would need to take on the role of chipping in with some runs down the order.

"They've both scored fifties so that's always the balance that possibly in New Zealand you think about more, especially if it's going to be real seamer-friendly," Stead said. "Think here the first thing you want to do is make sure you've got the bowlers you think can take 20 wickets."

Southee is working with bowling coach Jacob Oram on trying to rediscover his wicket-taking form and has been studying video from successful periods in a career which has so far brought 382 Test wickets, leaving him on the brink of becoming just the second New Zealand bowler to 400

"From my conversations with Tim he recognised he hasn't been at his best but there's certainly no desire to not get back there," Stead said. "He's working hard in the background, he's doing everything he can and trying to rediscover what that little thing he feels is missing is.

"There's a couple of little technical points Tim's working on. He's working with [Jacob] Oram around them. We've looked back at quite a bit of video from previous years and times he's played in India and had success. It's just trying to rediscover that and find a little bit, I guess you could call it snap back into his action."

Stead added that Will Young was likely to bat No. 3 in the first Test in the absence of Kane Williamson who is recovering from a groin strain. There remains hope that Williamson will be available for the second Test with a call likely to be made during the first few days of the Bengaluru game.