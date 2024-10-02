Southee steps down as New Zealand Test captain, Latham to lead in India

Tim Southee has stepped down as New Zealand's Test captain following the series defeat in Sri Lanka, and will be replaced by Tom Latham , saying he believes it is in the best interests of the side.

Southee led the team in 14 Tests with a record of six wins, sixes losses and two draws since taking over from Kane Williamson in 2022. New Zealand lost a hard-fought first Test in Galle but were soundly beaten by an innings in the second making it four defeats in a row either side of the Afghanistan fixture which was abandoned without a ball bowled. New Zealand's next assignment is a three-Test series in India later this month.

"Captaining the Blackcaps in a format that's so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege," he said. "I've always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team.

"I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches.

"I will, as I've always done, continue to support my team-mates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage. I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I'll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years."

Southee's own form has been in the spotlight this year. He has taken just 12 wickets in his last eight Tests and, though he played both matches in Sri Lanka, there was a chance he wouldn't feature throughout the upcoming India series depending on the make-up of the attack.

Now, without the captaincy, he will return to the selection mix alongside Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears. O'Rourke was impressive in Sri Lanka while Henry, who was outstanding in the last home summer, and Sears did not feature.

Latham has previously captained the Test side on nine occasions between 2020 and 2022.

Head Gary Stead praised the selflessness of Southee's decision and said he continued to see him as a key part of the Test side as he searches for the 18 wickets he needs to be just the second New Zealand bowler to take 400

"Tim's a fantastic player and a very good leader who is held in high regard by the players and support staff," he said. "He's been a great servant of New Zealand Cricket over nearly 17 years playing on the international stage, and I'd like to acknowledge his humility in stepping down from the role as Test captain.

"It's not easy giving up something you love, but Tim is a true team-man and he's made the decision with the team's best interests at heart. He's one of our greatest ever players and we still very much see him playing a part in our Test side moving forward."

NZC CEO Scott Weenink added: "It's a measure of the man that he continues to put the team interests ahead of his own and, despite his obvious personal disappointment, wants to do the best thing possible for everyone else. To me, that's the sign of a true leader in every sense of the word."