Williamson to miss early part of India series with a groin strain

Kane Williamson is set to miss the opening Test against India in Bengaluru with his departure from New Zealand delayed by a groin strain he suffered during the Sri Lanka series.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged from the disastrous tour of Sri Lanka. Although Michael Bracewell will only be available for the first Test in India before departing for the birth of his second child. Ish Sodhi will join the squad as Bracewell's replacement for the second and third Tests.

Williamson's injury is a major blow for the Black Caps considering his experience in India and New Zealand's struggles for runs in Sri Lanka. He experienced groin discomfort during the second Test in Galle and requires an extended period of rehabilitation at home before flying to India.

Black Caps selector Sam Wells was hopeful Williamson could play a part later in the series but confirmed he would miss the first Test.

"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury," Wells said.

"We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour.

"While it's obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series."

Williamson's injury opens the door for Chapman to possibly make his Test debut having played 78 white-ball matches for the Black Caps without gaining a Test cap.

The left-hander has played six first-class matches for New Zealand A, including scoring a century against India A in 2020 but has not played for NZ A since 2022 when he made 92 and 45 in a first-class match in Bengaluru

He only played three Plunket Shield matches for Auckland last summer in February and March but posted scores 123 against Otago and 83 off 68 in his final innings against Central Districts, both of which came at No.3.

Former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath will also travel to India with the Black Caps as part of the coaching staff after his consultancy role as a spin-bowling coach in Sri Lanka.