Small margins bring contrasting outcomes for Jadeja and Ashwin

Mumbai was really pretty for Diwali. The high-rises were all lit up. The roadside had pop-ups selling garlands. The sky had trouble holding onto the night. There was colour everywhere. Then the sun came up.

Daryl Mitchell spent a little over three hours under it. On occasion, he tried to hide from it. At 1.28pm, with temperatures hitting 37C, he crumpled into a heap and toppled clean over onto his back. This was a small window where he could relax. Will Young had just been dismissed and there were precious seconds before the new man would make his way out to the middle. He wasn't the only one in discomfort.

R Ashwin had figured out what to do on this pitch. He needed to bowl straight. He did that. He needed to put revs. He did that. He needed to be quick. He did that. But the wickets just would not come. It was only the ninth time in 126 innings at home that he's returned to the dressing room without any success. Even when he thought he had something, the umpire raising his finger to adjudge Mitchell lbw on the reverse sweep, Ashwin already knew there was bat on it.

The funny thing is, he was bowling from the other end when New Zealand were made to part with four of the their top five. He was helping build the pressure that paid out at the other end because it was being manned by bowlers who were a little more naturally suited to bowling those 90kph darts.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. But even he seemed to have trouble operating at the pace that India seemed to have collectively decided upon. He offered a lot of easy drive balls after lunch, New Zealand scoring 24 off 34 deliveries in the full-length area, which was weird because, before lunch, 17 of Jadeja's first 18 deliveries had been full, but had only led to nine runs. Before the break, he was better at bringing the batter forward and then stranding them there, denied the opportunity to really get to the pitch of the ball.

Ashwin created similar uncertainty, but as many boxes as he ticked, there was just one more that let the batter off the hook. In the 19th over, Rachin Ravindra faced an offbreak at 91kph. It drew him onto the front foot. It squared him up. All of this was good. But the menace in this ball was doused all too easily because it pitched just that little bit too close to the batter. Ravindra pressed down with his hands so that his mis-hit went straight to ground right by his own feet. This outcome was still an improvement from Ashwin's first spell, where he was being played off the back foot.

None of these things made him seem like a weak link. New Zealand still couldn't relax while he was there at the top of his mark. His bowling led to 20 false shots, which was only seven fewer than the guy who ended up running through the opposition.

"Sometimes it happens that you don't even get a wicket on a turning track," Jadeja said. He was speaking about himself here but the point he made applied to Ashwin too.

"Sometimes it happens. Sometimes you don't even need a lot of turn, a little turn is enough for the slip and keeper to come into play. Sometimes when the pitch is turning a lot, it becomes a matter of luck. I haven't got a wicket on a lot of such pitches. I haven't got a wicket in a lot of such matches. And sometimes it happens that I get a wicket with a little turn. That's why I would say that it is important to have some luck."

Ravindra Jadeja acknowledges the cheers after his five-for • BCCI

Jadeja bowled unchanged in the middle session in the kind of heat that was trying to melt people's faces off. The wicket of Young kicked off a period where his control of length, line and pace was as close to perfect as can be. No more easy drives. Forty-seven full-length deliveries from the 44th over onwards could only be converted to 13 runs and they came at the cost of two wickets.

The Glenn Phillips dismissal highlighted the agony that Jadeja can put a batter through in conditions like these. He had walked in to bat after seeing Tom Blundell play for the straight ball - badly, he closed the face, suckered in by the angle Jadeja was creating from wide of the crease - and get bowled. That ball pitched outside leg stump and took out off stump.

Phillips was bowled by the one that went straight on. It landed on the fuller side of a good length, which meant he had to go forward even though he knew he was never going to reach the ball on the half-volley, and it came at him at a speed of 94.3 kph. He played for the turn. There wasn't any. And at that pace, he had no hope of coping with the natural variation.

These were the kinds of wickets Ashwin was looking for too, but he was just missing his marks. When the pace was right, the length was not quite right, when the length was right, the pace was a touch off. That's partly why, even though he was the first spinner that India turned to, the other two outbowled him just in terms of overs.

Could a line be drawn from Ashwin's outcomes in this series - six wickets in five innings at an average of 51.33 - to India finally being beaten at home? His figures are startlingly similar to when the last time that happened, against England in 2012-13 - 14 wickets from eight innings at an average of 52.64.

That seems way too simple.

"Sometimes we lose a couple of matches. But it's okay," Jadeja said. "As a player, we [he and Ashwin] never had a discussion in the dressing room about who played badly. We lost two matches, but no one pointed out to each other that you played badly, he played badly. Okay, if we win, we all play together. If we lose the series, 15 people from each team still play together."

India didn't get enough first-innings runs in Bengaluru and Pune. That's why they've lost their fortress. Though Jadeja has a different theory. "I was afraid of this. I had personally thought that [as long as] I played in India, I didn't want to lose a single series. But this happened. So, now I haven't thought in my mind that I don't want to do this. Whatever I think about, it happens suddenly."