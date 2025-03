What makes India and New Zealand dominant forces in ICC events?

Kohli's three Player of the Tournament awards in ICC events; the T20 World Cups in 2014 and 2016 and the ODI World Cup in 2023 , are the most by any player. His 765-run campaign in the 2023 was the best by any batter in ODI World Cup history and had ended his T20I career being the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups. He is also just 45 runs behind Chris Gayle to become the all-time highest run scorer in the Champions Trophy.