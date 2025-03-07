What makes India and New Zealand dominant forces in ICC events?
The numbers highlighting their success across formats since 2011
India and New Zealand have been two of the most consistent teams in ICC events in the recent past. In ICC white-ball events since 2011, India have won 70 out of the 86 matches they have played, far ahead of the second and joint-third best teams: Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, who have 49 and 45 wins respectively.
Success across formats
Since 2011, there have been 14 ICC Men's events - including the two World Test Championship finals - of which India have reached the knockouts of each and every event, barring two: the T20 World Cups held in 2012 and 2021. Out of the 12 instances, they have lost the semi-final four times, have been runners-up five times, and have been champions three times. They have a chance to claim their fourth title in Dubai on Sunday.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have also been largely consistent, reaching the knockout stages eight times in this period, including four semi-final finishes, three runner-up tags, and a World Test Championship title in 2021. No other team has reached the semi-finals of ICC events more than India and New Zealand.
Dominance in the league phase
In white-ball tournaments during this period, India have reached the knockout stage five times without dropping a single game, with their last two titles, the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2013 being unbeaten campaigns.
New Zealand, too, have had a couple of unbeaten runs into the knockouts, in the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup.
In 38 group-stage matches that India have played in the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy since 2011, they have just lost three of those and tied one, having a 11.333 win-to-loss record, miles clear of the next best Australia's 2.555.
Their last loss came against England in the 2019 World Cup, which has been followed by 14 victories.
Kohli and Rohit lead the way for India
India have a few players in their current squad who have constantly contributed to the team's success, none bigger than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Kohli's three Player of the Tournament awards in ICC events; the T20 World Cups in 2014 and 2016 and the ODI World Cup in 2023, are the most by any player. His 765-run campaign in the 2023 was the best by any batter in ODI World Cup history and had ended his T20I career being the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups. He is also just 45 runs behind Chris Gayle to become the all-time highest run scorer in the Champions Trophy.
Rohit's seven hundreds in the ODI World Cup, the most by a batter, have been instrumental in India's victories over the years. Five of them came in the 2019: the most by a batter in a single edition. In T20 World Cups, no one has hit as many sixes (50) for India as Rohit.
Ravindra Jadeja, with his tally of 20, is India's highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy. He won the Golden Ball along with being the Player of the Match in the final of the victorious 2013 campaign.
Mohammed Shami, coming mid-tournament in the previous World Cup, picked up 24 wickets, which are the most for India in a single edition.
Williamson stands out in New Zealand's success
As for New Zealand, it's hard to look past Kane Williamson being their biggest match-winner. No one has scored more runs than him for New Zealand in any of the ICC white-ball events, be it the ODI and T20 World Cups or the Champions Trophy. He was their leading run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup run to the final, the joint-most for them in a single edition.
Mitchell Santner, who has led his team to the finals in his first ever ICC tournament as captain, has been an integral part of the New Zealand setup in the past decade. He had picked up 10 wickets in the 2016 T20 World Cup, his debut ICC event, and helped New Zealand reach the semi-final. Even in this Champions Trophy, he's picked up 7 wickets at a miserly economy of 4.85.
Matt Henry also has been around since the past decade for New Zealand and has given crucial performances such as the 3 for 37 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. He is also leading the wicket charts in this Champions Trophy.
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo