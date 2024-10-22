Pant and Gill likely to be fit to play Pune Test

India are also hopeful of Pant returning to action as a wicketkeeper as they aim to bounce back from the defeat in the series opener in Bengaluru

Pant hurt his knee on the second day of the Test when he was attempting to stump Devon Conway in the 37th over of New Zealand's innings. He failed to collect the ball and copped a blow. He winced in pain and went off the field straightaway. Dhruv Jurel took the gloves from Pant and kept for the rest of the first innings and the 27.4 overs of New Zealand's second innings.

Gill had missed the Bengaluru Test with neck stiffness.

"Rishabh's pretty good," ten Doeschate said. "I think Rohit [Sharma] touched on it the other day. He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he'll be good to keep in this Test as well.

"He's batted last week in Bangalore, he had a few nets," ten Doeschate said of Gill. "He's got a little bit of discomfort, but I'll think he will be good to go for the Test."

The team will of course be wary of taking risks with Pant's knee because of the serious knee injuries he sustained in a car crash in December 2022. While he did come back to bat in India's second innings in Bengaluru, hitting 99 off 105 balls, he showed signs of discomfort while running between the wickets. After India had lost that Test, captain Rohit had called for an "extra careful" approach with respect to Pant's injury. During India's first practice session in Pune on Tuesday, it was Jurel who was the first to undergo keeping drills with Pant watching from the sidelines.

His injury kept him off the field while India bowled, but Rishabh Pant later came out to bat in the second innings • AFP/Getty Images

Ten Doeschate also clarified that R Ashwin , who just bowled two overs in New Zealand's chase of 107 in the first Test, isn't carrying any injury. Ashwin had conceded 94 runs in 16 overs for just one wicket in New Zealand's first innings, as Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee took the attack to him, but India aren't reading too much into it.

"Ashwin's fine. He's absolutely fine," ten Doeschate said. "He bowled nicely. I know he bowled only two overs in the second innings, but it looked like his pace and his rhythm were back to where it needs to be."