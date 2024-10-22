Matches (27)
Kane Williamson to miss second Test against India

New Zealand hope he will recover in time to play the third Test in Mumbai

ESPNcricinfo staff
22-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Kane Williamson takes a breather, Galle, September 25, 2024

Kane Williamson picked up a groin strain in Sri Lanka  •  AFP/Getty Images

Kane Williamson is unavailable for the second Test between India and New Zealand starting in Pune on October 24 as he continues to recover from a groin strain.
Williamson did not travel to India with the New Zealand squad, after suffering the injury during the tour of Sri Lanka last month, and will remain at home to continue his rehabilitation. Will Young batted at No. 3 in Williamson's absence and made 33 and 48 not out in the first Test in Bengaluru.
"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100% fit," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach."
New Zealand lead the three-Test series in India 1-0 after winning the first Test by eight wickets. Rachin Ravindra was the Player of the Match, for scoring a century in the first innings and an unbeaten 39* in the chase. Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke took eight and seven wickets respectively. New Zealand travelled to Pune on Monday evening and are set to have their first practice session in the city on Tuesday.
