Kane Williamson to miss second Test against India

"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100% fit," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach."

New Zealand lead the three-Test series in India 1-0 after winning the first Test by eight wickets. Rachin Ravindra was the Player of the Match, for scoring a century in the first innings and an unbeaten 39* in the chase. Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke took eight and seven wickets respectively. New Zealand travelled to Pune on Monday evening and are set to have their first practice session in the city on Tuesday.