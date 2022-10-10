Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan: Didn't want to intrude on your 'beast mode'

The batter reflects on his second hundred in ODIs, which helped India level the series against South Africa

Shreyas Iyer is enjoying a purple patch, with four half-centuries and a hundred in his last six ODI innings. That's some unreal form in different conditions: from the bounce of the red-soil surface in Ahmedabad, to the sluggish pitches in the Caribbean, and biscuit-brown Ranchi.

His latest innings in Ranchi on Sunday was only his second century in ODIs, and a special one because it helped India draw level in the series against South Africa.

Iyer is just 32-ODIs old but he already has an impressive body of work. He averages 47.07 in 28 innings, striking at 98.07 - numbers that would merit selection even in a full-strength Indian XI. It's the kind of consistency India have yearned for from someone who can bat at No. 4 in ODIs, especially since the 2019 World Cup where the absence of a strong batter in that position came under intense scrutiny after their exit in the semi-final.

Iyer's success augurs well for India because the next 50-over World Cup is just 12 months away. One of the reasons for his success in this format is his strong game against spin; he strikes at over a 100 against the spinners.

Iyer is strong square of the wicket and can use his feet well, like he has done against South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj during the ODI series. On Sunday, he started slowly and played the role of an accumulator after Ishan Kishan flicked on his " beast mode " during the course of their 161-run stand for the third wicket.

"[About my] preparation, I just came and took some knocking yesterday [Saturday], but I was disappointed when you missed out on your hundred," Iyer told Kishan, who was dismissed for 93, in a chat on the BCCI's website. "I just wanted to talk to you and communicate pretty well, but since you were in beast mode, and in your zone, I didn't want to intrude on your privacy. Nonetheless, we won the match, and it takes two to tango. I'm really happy that we finished on a good note and probably in the next game, you might get a century."

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan added 161 runs for the third wicket • Getty Images

After Kishan was dismissed, Iyer cut loose, playing the shots he had held back for a better part of the knock. The pace of Kagiso Rabada was a tough challenge but the shot he brought out to raise his century was typical Iyer - shuffling across initially and then backing away to use the width and flay the fast bowler over extra cover.

As the ball crossed the ropes, Iyer let out his pent-up emotions, looked up at the skies and roared, before acknowledging the cheers of his team-mates and the crowd. "The celebration was nothing much, it just came instinctively," Iyer told Kishan. "I didn't decide that I'd be celebrating in a certain way, but I want to appreciate the crowd. They came out in numbers and the atmosphere was electrifying. I was excited about the contest, as you mentioned, about the wicket, how it's going to play, I just applied in my mind in a similar fashion and things turned out pretty well for me."