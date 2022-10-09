Matches (6)
2nd ODI (D/N), Ranchi, October 09, 2022, South Africa tour of India
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(9/50 ov) 36/1
India FlagIndia

South Africa chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.00
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 26/0 (5.20)
Report

South Africa bat, Bavuma unwell; Shahbaz debuts for India

Washington Sundar comes straight into the hosts' XI with Rututaj Gaikwad missing out

Firdose Moonda
35 mins ago
Temba Bavuma reacts during play, India vs South Africa, 1st ODI, Lucknow, October 6, 2022

Temba Bavuma has had a tough tour of India  •  Getty Images

Toss South Africa chose to bat vs India
India will chase for the second successive match, this time at the request of stand-in South African captain Keshav Maharaj. Regular skipper Temba Bavuma, as well as left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, were both ruled out of action with what Cricket South Africa called a "mild infection". Bavuma has only played four matches since returning from an elbow injury that sidelined him for three months, scoring 11 runs in total.
Reeza Hendricks, who has not played a match on this tour despite scoring four T20I fifties in a row in England, was installed in Bavuma's No. 3 spot while left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin replaced Shamsi. South Africa stuck to their strategy of having only one allrounder in the XI, with Wayne Parnell preferred to Andile Phehlukwayo. They also left out Lungi Ngidi, with Anrich Nortje coming in.
India made two changes in a match they have to win to keep the series alive. Washington Sundar, who was brought into the squad as a replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar, immediately found a spot in the XI. He is slated to bat at No. 6, with Ruturaj Gaikwad dropping out. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed makes his debut and replaces Ravi Bishnoi, who played his first match on Thursday, and was expensive.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj (capt), 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kagiso Rabada 11 Anrich Nortje
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Avesh Khan
IndiaSouth AfricaIndia vs South AfricaSouth Africa in IndiaWorld Cup Super League

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's South Africa correspondent

South Africa Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Q de Kockbowled58
JN Malannot out2328
RR Hendricksnot out618
Extras(w 2)
Total36(1 wkt; 9 ovs)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
ENG181251251.219
AUS181261200.785
BAN181261200.384
PAK181261200.217
NZ151141100.752
INDIA161151090.670
AFG121021000.563
WI2491588-0.738
IRE2161368-0.382
SL1861162-0.031
SA145759-0.176
ZIM2141645-1.141
NED1921625-1.163
Full Table
