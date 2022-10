South Africa bat, Bavuma unwell; Shahbaz debuts for India

India made two changes in a match they have to win to keep the series alive. Washington Sundar , who was brought into the squad as a replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar, immediately found a spot in the XI. He is slated to bat at No. 6, with Ruturaj Gaikwad dropping out. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed makes his debut and replaces Ravi Bishnoi, who played his first match on Thursday, and was expensive.