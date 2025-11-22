Stubbs has 'worked a lot' on his defence and it's showing

On a day when the shortest Ashes Test in more than a century was completed in Perth , we know that Test cricket can still be a slow burn. Guwahati showed us that

We also know now that the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which is hosting its first Test, can prepare a pitch worthy of the occasion. Unlike Eden Gardens, where bounce was variable from the outset, this surface has something for everyone and, in particular, seems good for batting.

And we know that South Africa did not take full advantage of that. For the first time in Test history, each of the top four scored at least 35 without anyone going on to make 50 Tristan Stubbs , back at No. 3, came closest with 49. Even though he didn't manage a milestone, we know now that he is batting in the spot he "prefers more than anywhere else", as he told the broadcasters afterwards. Of all the things we know from today, that could be South Africa's most significant.

Over his 14-match Test career, Stubbs has been shifted around South Africa's line-up from No. 3 to No. 7, which he described as "not the easiest" situation to navigate. Even though he was officially given the No. 3 spot last August , he was only there for four and half Tests before it became something of a rotating door with the likes of Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi all batting there. We know that was necessitated by South Africa having strong top-order batters and that Stubbs' reputation as a white-ball finisher means he could be moved around. What we didn't know was how he felt about that. Now we do and we also know that he worked hard to try and make the spot his own.

"It's not the easiest moving around, but whatever the coach asks [I'll do]. I'm just happy to be in the team," he said at the post-match press conference. "I've worked a lot on my defence. I had to, coming in as a white-ball player and then being asked No. 3, so I grafted hard on the defence. I find that at No. 3 you can afford to be a little bit more defensive, whereas at No. 5 and 6, you have to come in and take the game on a bit earlier."

Stubbs described the adjustment he had to make as "not so much technical, but more mental" and said he looked at "tightening my game plan, especially if it's doing a bit up front and reining in your scoring options."

That explains why Stubbs has been ultra-cautious in the way he has played. Against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, for example, he scored 13 runs off the first 60 balls before going on to finish with 76 off 205. Here, against a more challenging attack, he was 13 off 37 before he trusted his footwork enough to take on Kuldeep Yadav and hit him down the ground for six. That was one of six attacking shots he played in an innings that was characterised by conservativeness.

Stubbs spent a lot of time getting on the front foot to block Kuldeep and later on Jasprit Bumrah, whom he kept at bay successfully. In total, 25 of the 32 balls Stubbs faced from Bumrah were dots and only one of them actually beat him. Stubbs was compact, left no gap between bat and pad, and used his feet well. What he didn't do as much as he might have liked was look for more run-scoring opportunities, partly because India made it too difficult but also because he is still learning about the tempo of a Test innings and he knows that.

"You can bat time, but you look up and the scoreboard's sort of gone nowhere," Stubbs said. "They bowled quite well, their seamers especially, just kept bowling a straight line to attack the stumps."

Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs added 84 together • AFP/Getty Images

Still, his 84-run stand with Temba Bavuma is the highest of the series, albeit the slowest of the match, with a run rate of 2.77. But it showed the kind of guidance Stubbs can thrive under if he can bat more with the top order. Bavuma was more proactive than usual, was scoring quicker than Stubbs, and pushed him for singles. At one point, Bavuma called Stubbs through and ran to the danger end himself as he tried to inject energy into the innings. Stubbs has only played 30 first-class matches, almost half of them Tests, so he has not had many opportunities to build big partnerships with someone of the experience of Bavuma, who has 178 first-class caps to his name.

Though Stubbs was ultimately frustrated because neither he nor Bavuma could kick on, what he would have learnt in their time together in this match could be both valuable for his development and instructional for South Africa in how they use him going forward. It's worth saying that South Africa didn't play another Test for almost 11 months after this and it also can't be known if Stubbs will still feel the same way about where he wants to bat. So plans could change but this innings feels important for what it showed about Stubbs' ability.

For now, what's more pressing is what South Africa do with the four days they have left in this series, given that they ceded some of the early advantage. With five of the top six dismissed by a build-up pressure leading to poor shots, Stubbs owned their errors. "All of us had opportunities and no one kicked on, so we can take that on ourselves," he said. "When you get in, you don't want to give it away ever and four or five guys got starts. Ideally, you want one, maybe two, to go on to make big hundreds and then at the end of play, we would maybe have been three down. If you ask any of the batters, they'll take that on themselves. It's not nice to score 30 or 40."