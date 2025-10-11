Stats - Gill level with Kohli, Jaiswal only behind Bradman
Two of India's best young players ticked off a few records in the second Test against West Indies in Delhi
5 Test hundreds for Shubman Gill in 2025, the most by a player in the year of they first began captaining their country. Gill also equalled the Indian record for most Test hundreds as a captain in a calendar year, held by Virat Kohli with five tons each in 2017 and 2018.
12 Innings for Gill to score five hundreds as Test captain. Only two players took less time to get to this mark - Alastair Cook (nine innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (10). In terms of matches, Gill took the same as Don Bradman (seven) to score five Test hundreds as captain, while Cook (five) and Gavaskar (six) got there quicker.
84.81 Gill's average as captain, second only to Bradman's (101.51) among those who have led their teams at least seven times in Test cricket. This Test against West Indies in Delhi is Gill's seventh Test as captain.
5 Number of 150-plus scores for Yashasvi Jaiswal in Test cricket. Only Bradman (8) had more 150-plus scores before turning 24.
7 Hundreds for Jaiswal in his 26-match Test career, the joint-most by an opener before turning 24. Graeme Smith also had seven tons as an opener before his 24th birthday.
Overall, only Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11) and Garry Sobers (nine) scored more than seven hundreds in Test cricket before turning 24.
2 Number of players before Jaiswal to convert five of their first seven Test hundreds into 150-plus scores - Bob Simpson and Brian Lara.
3 Instances of India having a fifty-plus stand for each of the first five wickets in a Test innings. The previous two instances were against England in 1993 in Mumbai and against Australia in 2023 in Ahmedabad.
518 for 5 India's first-innings total in Delhi is the highest in Test cricket without a bye or leg bye. The previous highest such score was 513 by Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2018.
India's innings featured only two runs through extras - both being wides - the second-fewest in a Test total of 500-plus. Australia's 549 for 7 against South Africa in 1950 featured only one extra run, a bye.
318 Balls were bowled by West Indies' pace bowlers in India's first innings without taking a wicket. Only twice before had West Indies' pacers gone wicketless in a Test innings despite bowling 300-plus balls - against New Zealand in 1972 at Georgetown (540 balls*) and against Pakistan in 2016 at Dubai (432 balls).
*Sobers, who bowls spin and seam, bowled 42 wicketless overs in addition to the 540 balls at Georgetown
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo