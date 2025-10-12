'Impact injury' keeps Sai Sudharsan off the field on the third day

That was in the eighth over of West Indies' first innings after India had declared on 518 for 5, and Sai Sudharsan stayed off the field for the remaining 35 overs that were bowled on the day. "He continues to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said. There was no update on whether Sai Sudharsan would bat - at his No. 3 spot or at all - on Sunday's third day if the West Indies first innings were to end.