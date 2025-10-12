'Impact injury' keeps Sai Sudharsan off the field on the third day
Sai Sudharsan picked up the injury when he "caught" John Campbell's slog-sweep at forward short-leg, the slog-sweep hitting him in the helmet grille before the ball lodged itself in his arms
There will be no B Sai Sudharsan on the field for India on the third day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Delhi after he suffered "an impact injury" on the second day of the Test. The good news for India is that "the injury is not serious, and he is doing fine," as a BCCI media statement on Sunday morning said.
Sai Sudharsan, fielding at forward short-leg on the second day, picked up the injury when he "caught" John Campbell off Ravindra Jadeja - the big slog-sweep from the West Indies opener hit Sai Sudharsan in the helmet grille before the ball lodged itself in the crook of the fielder's arms.
That was in the eighth over of West Indies' first innings after India had declared on 518 for 5, and Sai Sudharsan stayed off the field for the remaining 35 overs that were bowled on the day. "He continues to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said. There was no update on whether Sai Sudharsan would bat - at his No. 3 spot or at all - on Sunday's third day if the West Indies first innings were to end.
Sai Sudharsan had earlier made an important contribution when India batted, scoring 87 in 165 balls with 12 fours. He put on an 193-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second wicket and was dismissed when trying to flick Jomel Warrican across the line in the 69th over. Jaiswal's 175 and Shubman Gill's 129 not out put India in the driver's seat to make it 2-0 in the series.