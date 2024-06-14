India and Australia in same Super Eight group

Five out of eight Super Eight spots have been taken so far

Five out of 20 teams have progressed to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 , with India (A1), Australia (B2), and Afghanistan (C1) in Group 1, and West Indies (C2) and South Africa (D1) in Group 2.

USA, England and Bangladesh are the frontrunners to take the three remaining spots from Groups A, C and D respectively, though there are other teams still in the running. The first round ends on June 17, and the Super Eight stage begins on June 19.

The first match of the Super Eight round will be between South Africa and the second team that qualifies from Group A, in Antigua. West Indies take on the second team that qualifies from Group B in St Lucia on the evening of June 19, before India and Afghanistan begin their Super Eight fixtures against each other on June 20 in Barbados.

Australia take on the second team to qualify from Group D in Antigua on the evening of June 20, while South Africa will play the second Group 2 qualifier on June 21 in St Lucia.

The full Super Eight fixtures can be accessed here

There are no points or net run-rate advantage carried forward from the first round into the Super Eight stage, where all teams will start on a level footing. The top two teams from each Super Eight group will qualify for the semi-finals.