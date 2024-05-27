T20 World Cup 2024 FAQs: Timings, venues and more
Find answers to all your questions about the T20 World Cup 2024. Get details on the schedule, participating teams, match timings, and more
When is the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to take place?
Where will the T20 World Cup 2024 be held?
And what are the venues where the T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be played?
Which teams are participating in the T20 World Cup 2024?
What is the format for the T20 World Cup 2024?
What happens if a match ends in a tie?
And how are matches decided if the weather plays spoilsport?
What about the knockout matches, then?
Which teams have previously won the men's T20 World Cup?
2009 - Pakistan
2010 - England
2012 - West Indies
2014 - Sri Lanka
2016 - West Indies
2021 - Australia
2022 - England
How can I follow live scores and updates for the T20 World Cup 2024?
