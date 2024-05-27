T20 World Cup 2024 FAQs: Timings, venues and more

Find answers to all your questions about the T20 World Cup 2024. Get details on the schedule, participating teams, match timings, and more

The Men's T20 World Cup trophy on display at the Central Broward Stadium • AFP/Getty Images

When is the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to take place?

The 2024 T20 World Cup will begin on June 1 (7.30pm local time), with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the first game and will run till June 29. The first match will be held at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas while the final will be played in Bridgetown in Barbados.

You can check out the full T20 World Cup 2024 schedule here

Where will the T20 World Cup 2024 be held?

The West Indies and the USA will co-host the T20 World Cup. This will be the first time that USA will play host to a major ICC tournament. West Indies have hosted two men's World Cups before - one 50-over edition in 2007 and a T20 World Cup in 2010. Two women's T20 World Cups have also been held in the Caribbean.

And what are the venues where the T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be played?

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be played across nine venues. Apart from Dallas and Bridgetown, there will be matches in Providence, New York, Lauderhill, North Sound, Gros Islet, Kingstown and Tarouba.

Which teams are participating in the T20 World Cup 2024?

This year's edition will have 20 teams participating - the most in any T20 World Cup. Apart from the hosts West Indies and USA, the eight best-placed teams from the 2022 edition also gained automatic qualification - England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia and Netherlands. Afghanistan and Bangladesh also gained automatic qualification through their place in the men's T20I team rankings.

What is the format for the T20 World Cup 2024?

The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. You can check out the groups here . Each team plays each other once with the top two sides from each group making it to the Super Eight stage, where there will be two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will progress to the semi-final.

What happens if a match ends in a tie?

A Super Over will decide every tied match, and if that ends in a tie, there will be another Super Over and so on until a result is achieved.

And how are matches decided if the weather plays spoilsport?

In case of rain or bad weather in the group stage and Super Eight matches, each team will have to be able to bat at least five overs for a result to be declared. However, as was the case in the previous edition, the two semi-finals and the final will need each team to be able to bat a minimum of ten overs for a result to be possible.

The 15-member Nepal squad for the T20 World Cup poses for an official photo • NurPhoto via Getty Images

What about the knockout matches, then?

The first semi-final and the final both have 190 minutes of additional time and reserve days. The second semi-final, however, does not have a reserve day, as there is only a day's gap between that match and the final. However, the second semi-final will have 250 minutes of additional time to try and ensure a result is possible. India, due to the timings of the two matches, have been pencilled in for the second semi-final should they reach the knockouts.

Which teams have previously won the men's T20 World Cup?

Seven teams have previously won the men's T20 World Cup. India won the inaugural edition in 2007, while West Indies and England are the only teams to win it twice. England are also the defending champions.

Here is the full list of winners:

2007 - India

2009 - Pakistan

2010 - England

2012 - West Indies

2014 - Sri Lanka

2016 - West Indies

2021 - Australia

2022 - England

How can I follow live scores and updates for the T20 World Cup 2024?