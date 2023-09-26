Axar, Gill and Thakur not in Rajkot for third ODI vs Australia

Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya are not in the mix either, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have linked up with the team

Axar Patel has been out with a left quadriceps strain since the Asia Cup • Associated Press

Axar, who has been out with a left quadriceps strain since the Asia Cup and was in the squad only for the final ODI subject to fitness, is understood to be recovering well, and the team management expects him to be fit in time for the World Cup. He is currently recovering at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

ESPNcricinfo understands that with just 13 players around - Mukesh Kumar was called up ahead of the second ODI which Jasprit Bumrah missed - India might be forced to use local first-class players, who are part of the Saurashtra team, to chip in in the field if needed.

Mukesh and Washington are, however, also in the Asian Games squad, which is expected to leave for China late on September 27, the same day as the third ODI. But India's first game in Hangzhou is only on October 3.

On Ashwin, Rohit had said at that same press meet, "The games against Australia will give us a chance to look at where he's at." As such, Ashwin has given a fair account of himself so far, returning 1 for 47 and 3 for 41 in the two games.