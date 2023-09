Axar, Gill and Thakur not in Rajkot for third ODI vs Australia

India won the first two ODIs against Australia, taking the series in the process. The first win , which took India to the No. 1 position in the ICC's ODI team rankings, came by five wickets with eight balls in hand, after Australia fought back from a poor position. But in the second , India were as dominant as expected in home conditions, putting up 399 for 5 courtesy centuries from Gill and Shreyas Iyer before stopping Australia at 217 in 28.2 overs, when their DLS-revised target was 317 in 33 overs.