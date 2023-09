Axar has some swelling on his forearm after a receiving a blow from a throw in Friday's Super Four fixture against Bangladesh . ESPNcricinfo understands there is no fracture and the move is just precautionary given Axar also bruised his wrist while attempting a full-stretch dive into the crease while batting. Axar also complained of hamstring stiffness that needed taping while he was batting. He's likely to be monitored over the next 24 hours before a final call on his availability for the final will be taken.