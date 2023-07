Gaikwad to lead second-string India side in Asian Games

Notably, this was the first India call-up for Uttar Pradesh batter Rinku, who had set the IPL alight with his power and finishing skills for Kolkata Knight Riders. Vidarbha and Punjab Kings finisher Jitesh also found a place in the squad after being omitted for the T20Is in the Caribbean and USA. This is also an opportunity for allrounder Washington Sundar and his Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mate Rahul Tripathi to prove their T20 chops again. Both players were part of the home T20I series against New Zealand in February earlier this year, but they were left out for the upcoming T20Is against West Indies. They have been on a steady diet of T20 cricket recently, having turned out in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and MPL (Maharashtra Premier League).