Laxman, Kanitkar to coach India's men's and women's teams at Asian Games

Kanitkar oversaw the women's team for the home T20I series against Australia in December last year and then the tri-series in South Africa followed by the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The women's team has been without a permanent head coach since December last year, when Romesh Powar was moved to the NCA . Former India bowler Nooshin Al Khadeer was appointed interim head coach for the women's team's last assignment - a white-ball tour of Bangladesh. The BCCI's cricket advisory committee had conducted interviews for the women's head coach position with three shortlisted names, but there has been no update on any appointment.