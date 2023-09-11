Laxman, Kanitkar to coach India's men's and women's teams at Asian Games

Both teams will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage. As per the latest schedule, the India men's quarter-final match is on October 3 with the semis likely on October 5, if they qualify. The final is scheduled for October 7. The India women's team's quarter-final is scheduled for September 21, with their potential semi-final on September 23 and final on September 25. The games will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology's (ZJUT) Pingfeng campus cricket ground.