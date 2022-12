Ramesh Powar to move away from India women's head coach role

Powar has had two stints with the women's team, the most recent of which was a mixed one. Having taken over in May 2021, he oversaw the team's lead-up to the 2022 World Cup (50-overs), where they crashed out in the group stage with three wins in seven . More recently, though, the team finished silver medalists behind Australia in the Commonwealth Games , before recording their first-ever white-ball series win in England, when they blanked the hosts 3-0 in the ODIs in September. His final series with the team was a victorious one, India storming to their seventh Asia Cup title in October.