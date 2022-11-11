Dravid given break for New Zealand tour, Laxman to coach India

The coaching staff has been given a break after the T20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid will return to his duties for the tour of Bangladesh • Peter Della Penna

Rahul Dravid has been given a break now that India's T20 World Cup campaign is over with VVS Laxman taking over as acting head coach for the team's white-ball tour of New Zealand starting on November 18.

A PTI report also suggests that Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule will join the New Zealand-bound squad, taking up the roles of batting and bowling coach respectively.

Laxman, who runs the National Cricket Academy, has had other short-term stints as India's coach, namely the tours of Ireland and Zimbabwe earlier this year, as well as the last month's home ODI series against South Africa. He was also in charge of the India Under-19 side that won the ODI World Cup in February.

India's tour of New Zealand will kick off with a three-match T20I series next Friday in Wellington.

Dravid will return to his coaching duties when India travel to Bangladesh immediately after the New Zealand tour. India play the third ODI against New Zealand on November 30 and will then play the first of three ODIs against Bangladesh on December 4.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya will captain India in the T20I series, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the ODIs.