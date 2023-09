Iyer hadn't played since the home ODI series against Australia in early March, and missed the IPL altogether, as he recovered from a back condition that required surgery. He was picked in the Asia Cup squad - as well as in the squad for the ODI World Cup starting next month - after being declared fit by the medical personnel at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and was in the India XI for both their group-stage games at the Asia Cup, scoring 14 against Pakistan. He didn't need to bat against Nepal as India won by ten wickets.