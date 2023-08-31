Prithvi Shaw agrees Northamptonshire return for 2024

Prithvi Shaw will return to Northamptonshire next summer after signing for the second half of the season. The India international is expected to be available to play in the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

Shaw scored 429 runs in four innings for Northants - including a record-breaking 244 off 153 balls against Somerset - earlier this month before a knee injury cut short his stay. He has signed a new deal despite interest from other counties.

"I'm so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer," Shaw said. "Even though it was over quickly I really enjoyed my time there, it's a great club to be a part of and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I can't wait to get back over.

"My goal is always to help win games for the team and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time.

"I had a few teams contacting me after the tournament wanting to talk about playing for them next year, but I feel like I still have more to achieve with Northamptonshire. They gave me the opportunity this year and I'm very happy to be coming back."

Shaw, whose most-recent international appearance came in 2021, is set to arrive for his second spell in June 2024 and stay with the club until the end of the season.

Northamptonshire's chief executive, Ray Payne, said: "We saw the impact Prithvi made in his short stay this year and how well he was received by supporters.

"To have secured him again for next year already and for so much of the season is really pleasing. I think he was just as keen to come back as we were to have him, so it's worked out brilliantly."

Northants head coach, John Sadler, added: "Prithvi is a phenomenal talent and what he delivered for us in such a short space of time was incredible.