Knee injury cuts Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint short

Injury is worse than initially expected, says the club; he is being monitored by the BCCI's medical experts

Prithvi Shaw will take no further part in the ongoing One-Day Cup competition in England for Northamptonshire after injuring his knee while fielding in a fixture against Durham on Sunday.

Scan results have revealed that the "injury is worse than initially expected", according to a statement released by Northamptonshire. Shaw is currently being monitored by the BCCI's medical team and is set to meet a specialist in London on Friday.

Shaw made a big impact in his limited outings with the team, recording two hundreds in four innings, including a 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, the second-highest List A score in England. He recorded scores of 125*, 26 and 34 in his other three innings to become the leading run-getter (429 runs) after four games.

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition" Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler said in a statement. "He's an extremely humble young man, he's very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire.

"As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon."

The injury came at a time of a bit of an upswing for Shaw, who had been looking for a reboot of sorts following a poor IPL 2023, where Delhi Capitals left him out halfway through the competition following a run of poor form.

Shaw last played for India in July 2021, but was most recently part of the T20I squad in February this year for the series at home against New Zealand. However, poor returns in the IPL meant he wasn't considered even in India's second-rung T20I squads for Ireland and the Asian Games.