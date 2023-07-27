Mohammed Siraj flies back home after being rested from ODIs against West Indies

India opt to rest the quick keeping his workload in mind and have not named a replacement

In Siraj's absence, Shardul Thakur becomes the most experienced seamer in India's squad, with 50 wickets in 35 matches. The other three seamers - Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar - have a combined 15 ODIs between them. Mukesh is in fact uncapped in the format. India are unlikely to seek a replacement for Siraj as they also have Hardik Pandya in the tour party.

In a busy period leading up to the home ODI World Cup in October, India have the Asia Cup from August end to mid-September and a three-match ODI series at home against Australia in September.

Siraj, who was not part of the T20I squad for the Caribbean tour, picked up seven wickets in the two Tests, including a five-for in the first innings on a flat Port-of-Spain track to trigger a batting collapse for West Indies on the fourth morning.