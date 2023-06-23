Pujara dropped; Jaiswal and Gaikwad in India's Test squad for West Indies

Mukesh Kumar has also been named in the squad; Mohammed Shami has been rested and Umesh Yadav dropped

It means India will have a new No. 3 for the series after Pujara, 35, scored only 14 and 27 in the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier in June. Unless India move Shubman Gill down to No. 3, Pujara's spot could be taken by either Jaiswal or Gaikwad for India's first series in the 2023-2025 WTC cycle

Ajinkya Rahane , who was India's highest scorer at The Oval, has kept his place after making a comeback following a 15-month absence from the Test team. He has also been named vice-captain. The rest of the squad, led by Rohit Sharma, includes most of the players selected for the WTC final.

Jaiswal had made the trip to London as a stand-by player along with Mukesh, after Gaikwad, who was part of the original list of back-ups, withdrew to get married. While Jaiswal and Mukesh are uncapped, Gaikwad has played ten limited-overs internationals; his most-recent an ODI against South Africa in October last year.

Who should bat at No. 3 for India in Tests? 15.1K votes Yashasvi Jaiswal Ruturaj Gaikwad Someone else

Gaikwad, who plays for Maharashtra, has a first-class average of 42.19 from 28 games with six centuries, and his technique has impressed the selectors and team management who have been looking to bring him into the Test team for a while now.

Jaiswal has been prolific for Mumbai and has a first-class average of 80.21 in 26 innings. In his most recent first-class game - the Irani Cup - he made 213 and 144 for Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh. That aggregate of 357 is the most for any batter in an Irani Cup game. Jaiswal has the ability to not just open but also bat at No. 3 if required.

Mukesh is a workhorse who plays for Bengal. The 30-year-old is a line-and-length fast bowler who has built an impressive body of work in domestic cricket. He was key to Bengal making two Ranji Trophy finals in the last three seasons and has been on the Test radar for a while, having featured in every India A tour over the past two seasons. He has 149 wickets in 39 first-class games.

Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are all still recovering from surgery for various injuries, and with Rishabh Pant undergoing rehab after surviving a car crash last December, KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan have been picked as India's wicketkeepers in the Caribbean. Bharat has played all five Tests since Pant's injury, but has scored just 129 runs at an average of 18.42.

What next for Cheteshwar Pujara? • Associated Press

India open their tour of the West Indies with the first Test in Dominica from July 12. The second Test begins on July 20 at Queen's Park Oval in Port-of-Spain. They won their previous Test series in the Caribbean 2-0 in 2019.