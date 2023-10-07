India vs Australia: the World Cup starts here

Two of the greatest teams of modern times, with a storied past against each other, meet at a venue steeped in cricket history

Australia will put on their tournament armour against what feels like the best-prepared Indian team in a World Cup • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Australia are training in the outdoor nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the sun sets over the Marina, a beach so wide that the water seems to start at the horizon. From up close, Mitchell Starc's run-up seems almost as long, and Steven Smith, it feels, has been batting for an eternity.

By Chennai's standards, it's an unusually cool evening. The monsoon has come early and the tree-lined streets leading to the stadium are wet, but the relief from the balmy heat is set off by worry about the fate of the match. However, locals are confident that weather disruptions, if any, will be minor. Which is just as well.

With apologies to the other teams, this World Cup will burst to life when India take on Australia on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad is billed as the blockbuster of the tournament. It's hard to match the emotional charge, visceral and bordering on the toxic, of a cricket match between these two countries.

England vs Australia carries the significance of history and tradition, but for those who know their cricket, India vs Australia is a whole new feeling. Over the last two decades, they have been the worthiest of opponents, producing epic, gladiatorial, astonishing and unforgettable contests. In many ways, it's a sporting rivalry of the purest kind, based mainly on the quality of the cricket, the performances it has extracted and memories it has created.

File photo, 2011: The India-Australia fixture has been one with stars and star performances • Getty Images

Australia's World Cup dominance has its roots in India, where they came from behind in 1987 to win their first title in Calcutta, in front of the biggest audience for a World Cup final. It kicked off a journey where they became the pre-eminent team across formats. One of the architects of that win, Steve Waugh , would go on the elevate India in the minds of his compatriots as worthy rivals for Australia with his remark in 2001 about India being the final frontier for them. India have matched them step for step since. No other team has taken more Test series off Australia this century, and certainly no one has beaten them back to back in their own den. Between them, the two teams have ten appearances in World Cup finals, and seven winners' trophies, and in the minds of many, Sunday's match is already a final before the actual final, however early it may come in the tournament.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium, a cricket venue steeped in the history and tradition of the game, where the reverence, affection and care for the sport is evident in every wall, and will be in the crowds that will fill the ground on Sunday, seems the appropriate stage for this event. The freshly painted murals that greet you when you walk through the main entrance depict Chennai's cricket heritage, the stadium itself gleams with a new coat of white, the stands have been redesigned in the recent years to let it in sea breeze, and the outfield is lush.

Snapshot, 1987 final: The home crowd in Calcutta was on the side of Allan Border's Australia when they beat England, who had knocked India out • Getty Images

In hindsight, it was a reversed decision that became the clincher. A hit over the top down the ground by Dean Jones off Maninder had initially been deemed a four but was changed to six upon review during the innings break by umpire Dickie Bird, following protests from the Australians. In the absence of conclusive television evidence, it's a call that is still disputed by the players involved, but it was a sign of the times that the incident led to no outrage then - let alone a diplomatic crisis between the boards.

Australia have gone on to win four more World Cups since then , and India are the game's undisputed powerhouse. The IPL draws the best of the world to these shores for nearly two months every year, and none more than it does the Australians. Cultural differences have melted away and so have the challenge of alien playing conditions. Many of the Australians in this year's World Cup team have adopted India as a second home, or at least as a regular workplace away from home.

So setting aside the rankings and recent form - India are a on hot streak and Australia have lost five of their last six ODIs - it will be a match of equals when the coin comes down on Sunday. Australia will put on their tournament armour against what feels like the best-prepared Indian team in a World Cup in recent memory.

If signs are your thing, here's another filter to gauge the significance of this match by. Barring 1987, Australia, the winningest World Cup side, have never won the World Cup when they have lost to India at least once in the tournament; and both of India's World Cup-winning campaigns have featured a win over Australia in the earlier rounds.