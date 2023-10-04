Podcast preview: Will the World Cup save ODIs?
How's the buzz compared to the previous editions? Who will be the semi-finalists? All that and more on our latest podcast episode
Is this the last time ODI cricket will be relevant to all of us? How do the buzz and build-up of this World Cup compare to the previous editions, especially 2015 ad 2019? How do some of the top teams stand right now? Who will be the four semi-finalists? And will we see a run-out at the non-striker's end?
Senior sub-editor Kaustubh Kumar is joined by UK editor Andrew Miller, assistant editor Vishal Dikshit and Sri Lanka correspondent Andrew Fidel Fernando to preview all things leading into one of the biggest calendar events of the year: the men's 2023 ODI World Cup.
Here's some of our top World Cup content for you:
Will this be the last World Cup that is this big a deal? - Osman Samiuddin
A to Z: what has changed since the last time the World Cup was in India - Sidharth Monga
World Cup FAQs: Who are the favourites? Which games should you call in sick for? - Karthik Krishnaswamy
You can also check the World Cup fixtures here.