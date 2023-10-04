Matches (8)
World Cup 2023 (1)
Shield (1)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final (2)
WC Warm-up (3)
Irani Cup (1)
Feature

Podcast preview: Will the World Cup save ODIs?

How's the buzz compared to the previous editions? Who will be the semi-finalists? All that and more on our latest podcast episode

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Oct-2023 • 1 hr ago
There's a lot of pressure on this trophy&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

There's a lot of pressure on this trophy  •  AFP/Getty Images

Is this the last time ODI cricket will be relevant to all of us? How do the buzz and build-up of this World Cup compare to the previous editions, especially 2015 ad 2019? How do some of the top teams stand right now? Who will be the four semi-finalists? And will we see a run-out at the non-striker's end?
Senior sub-editor Kaustubh Kumar is joined by UK editor Andrew Miller, assistant editor Vishal Dikshit and Sri Lanka correspondent Andrew Fidel Fernando to preview all things leading into one of the biggest calendar events of the year: the men's 2023 ODI World Cup.
You can also check the World Cup fixtures here.
Sri LankaIndiaNew ZealandAustraliaEnglandICC Cricket World Cup

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback
 