Destructive Richa Ghosh hopes to emulate Dhoni and Perry, and become a World Cup winner once again

When Richa Ghosh walked in to bat for Bengal in the rain-affected Senior Women's T20 Trophy semi-final in November 2022, Himachal needed to bowl only five more balls to force a result. Bengal had to get 14 runs without losing a wicket. A washout would take them into the final.

Through a steady drizzle, Ghosh slog-swept the fourth ball of the over into the vacant deep-midwicket stands. Her six did two things: in the time it took the fielder to retrieve the ball, the drizzle got heavier, and with Bengal now needing six off two, Himachal panicked into making some fielding changes. More time wasted.

Just when the bowler was ready to deliver the final ball, with Bengal needing five, the umpires decided to call off the game, sealing Bengal's qualification for the final.

Until a few years ago, a six was a rare event in women's cricket. But the game has undergone a revolution in recent times, and 21-year-old Ghosh is one of the young faces representing that change in India.

Since making her T20I debut in 2020, she has hit a six every 20th ball. Among those who have hit at least 20 sixes in T20Is in this period, only Deandra Dottin of West Indies has cleared the boundary more frequently. It is this skill that has got Ghosh contracts in the WBBL and the Hundred.

Her father, Manabendra, was a club-level cricketer and later a part-time umpire in Siliguri. He would take his daughter along to matches but had no inkling that she was interested in playing the game.

"He pushed me into table tennis but I did not like it," Ghosh says. "When I told him I wanted to play cricket, he got me into to the Baghajatin Athletic Club [in Siliguri]. From there, my cricketing journey started."

Ghosh often travelled to play matches in Kolkata, and to make sure he could accompany her and be available for her all the time, her father closed his business.

"When I was first selected for the district tournament, I didn't have the English willow bat. I had a Kashmir willow and a normal tennis bat. The English willow bat was quite expensive, and Papa had to borrow money to buy one for me.

"People would taunt him about what he was doing, but he kept me insulated from all that. Had those things reached me, I don't think I would have played for India."

Ghosh, playing for London Spirit, takes a catch to dismiss Northern Superchargers' Alice Davidson-Richards in the 2023 Hundred • Alex Davidson/ECB/Getty Images

In her early days Ghosh dabbled in all three departments: batting, bowling and wicketkeeping. "In fact, I have bowled alongside Jhulu [Jhulan Goswami] di when I was young," she says. "I was a medium-fast bowler and would get lots of wickets lbw or bowled. At the state level, I was told many times to give up keeping and focus more on bowling. But Papa said, 'Do whatever you want to, but never give up keeping.'"

When Ghosh didn't get to keep or bowl in her first few T20Is, she realised that her ground fielding was well below par.

"Only when you play international cricket, you realise how much improvement you need and what's best for you. When I played for India, I had to decide whether I wanted to bowl or keep. I was confused. So I talked to my coaches, who told me to pursue keeping."

At the WPL, Ghosh also had a chance to share the dressing room with another idol of hers: Ellyse Perry . When she made her T20I debut in Australia in 2020, one of the first things she did was take a photograph with Perry.

"In Australia, I never spoke to her," Ghosh says. "But now I can have a proper chat with her. When you see a legend from such close quarters, you also learn a lot. You see how professional she is about her game and her fitness."

The WPL has given Ghosh the opportunity to play alongside her idol Ellyse Perry, who inspired her to work harder on her fitness • Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Fitness is an area where Ghosh has been under scrutiny. In 2022, when she was dropped from the ODI squad and for the T20Is in the Commonwealth Games, she actively trained to get fitter.

"One thing I worked on was staying at the crease for longer periods. My natural instinct is to see the ball, hit the ball. But if I go in early, say the 12th over of a T20I, I should be able to bat till the end."

That focus also helped her develop her ODI game. Her highest score in the format - 96 against Australia at the Wankhede in 2023 - came from No. 3. After the match, India's head coach, Amol Muzumdar, said, "No. 3 is the best spot for her."

But after only one more game in that position, Ghosh was back in the middle order - maybe because she can do down the order what no one else in the country has been able to so far. Since the start of 2021, she has the most sixes and the highest strike rate for any batter between Nos. 5 and 7 for India in ODIs.

Ghosh has won the U-19 Women's World Cup with India and the WPL with RCB • Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

Last year, when asked which player's style resembled hers the most, Harmanpreet said: "I think the one who can be even better than me is Richa, because her game sense is very good. Even when she was new in the side, she had something special in her."

Ghosh is equally destructive against pace and spin. Against fast bowlers, she primarily targets straight boundaries, while against spinners, she relies on the slog sweep to clear deep midwicket. Of late she has expanded her range by adding the scoop, the reverse scoop and the reverse sweep to her game, making herself a 360-degree player.

Perry was as effusive as Harmanpreet in her praise of Ghosh's talent during the WPL. "She works so hard on her game, but she is such a natural striker of the ball as well. [It feels] so nice to stand at the other end and see how clean her swing is. The way she accesses different parts of the ground - the paddle shots as well as the brute force down the ground - is so impressive."

In all this, it is easy to forget how young Ghosh is. Last October, she missed the New Zealand ODI series to take her class 12 exams . In five months, she will have an even bigger test: the ODI World Cup at home. Unlike most players in the Indian team, Ghosh has tasted success in an ICC event. In 2023, she was part of the side, led by Shafali Verma, that won the U-19 World Cup in South Africa.