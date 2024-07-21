Stats - Ghosh breaks batting speed limits in India's first 200 in women's T20Is
Ghosh and Harmanpreet also combined to rewrite a number of Women's Asia Cup records
With Shafali Verma (37 in 18 balls) at the top and Harmanpreet Kaur (66 in 47) and especially Richa Ghosh (64* in 29) turning it on against UAE, India put on a batting show to remember in their Women's Asia Cup 2024 match on Sunday. Here are some big numbers from the innings.
201 for 5 - India's total against UAE on Sunday is the highest for any team in the women's T20 Asia Cup, surpassing India's 181 for 4 against Malaysia in the previous edition in 2022. India have six of the top-seven totals in the history of the competition.
1 - India's 201 for 5 is their first 200-plus total in women's T20Is. Their previous highest total in the format was 198 for 4 against England at the 2018 triangular series at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
220.68 - Ghosh's strike rate during her unbeaten 29-ball 64 is the highest for India in a 50-plus score in women's T20Is. The previous highest was 204 by Smriti Mandhana when she scored an unbeaten 25-ball 51 against Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup final.
26 - Number of balls Ghosh took to complete her fifty. It is now the second-fastest in the women's T20 Asia Cup, behind the 25-ball effort of Mandhana against Sri Lanka in 2022. Ghosh's 26-ball fifty is also the joint-fifth fastest for India in the format.
3415 - Runs Harmanpreet now has in T20Is. She is now the second-highest run-getter in women's T20Is, going ahead of Meg Lanning (3405), with only Suzie Bates (4348) ahead of her.
64* - Ghosh's score against UAE is now the highest by a wicketkeeper for India in women's T20Is. Sulakshana Naik's 59 against Sri Lanka in 2010 is the only other half-century by an Indian wicketkeeper in women's T20Is.
75 - Partnership runs between Ghosh and Harmanpreet for the fifth wicket. It is the highest partnership for the fifth (or lower) wicket at the women's T20 Asia Cup.
It is also India's second-highest fifth-wicket stand in women's T20Is, behind the 77 between Mithali Raj and Anuja Patil against Sri Lanka in 2016.
1 - Harmanpreet's 66 is the highest individual score for a captain at the women's T20 Asia Cup, surpassing Bismah Maroof's 62 against Malaysia in 2018.
Ghosh's 64* is also the highest by a wicketkeeper in the women's T20 Asia Cup. Nigar Sultana's 53 against Malaysia in 2022 was the previous highest.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo