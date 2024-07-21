Matches (17)
ENG v WI (1)
MLC (2)
Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
LPL (1)
TNPL (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (8)

IND Women vs UAE Women, 5th Match, Group A at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Group A, Dambulla, July 21, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
PrevNext
India Women FlagIndia Women
United Arab Emirates Women FlagUnited Arab Emirates Women
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
UAE-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
UAE-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 290 Runs • 41.43 Avg • 126.08 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 209 Runs • 26.13 Avg • 127.43 SR
ER Oza
10 M • 298 Runs • 37.25 Avg • 110.78 SR
KKN Egodage
10 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 71.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
P Vastrakar
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.65 Econ • 13 SR
RP Yadav
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 12.37 SR
Vaishnave Mahesh
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 14.57 SR
H Hotchandani
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.07 Econ • 15.58 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
IND-W
UAE-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Shreyanka Patil 
Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Sajeevan Sajana 
Allrounder
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Asha Sobhana 
Allrounder
Pooja Vastrakar 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1962
Match days21 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W11022.294
NEP-W11021.549
UAE-W1010-1.549
PAK-W1010-2.294
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BAN-W-----
MAL-W-----
SL-W-----
THA-W-----
Full Table