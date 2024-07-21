Matches (17)
ENG v WI (1)
MLC (2)
Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
LPL (1)
TNPL (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (8)
IND Women vs UAE Women, 5th Match, Group A at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Group A, Dambulla, July 21, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
L
NR
W
W
UAE Women
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 290 Runs • 41.43 Avg • 126.08 SR
IND-W10 M • 209 Runs • 26.13 Avg • 127.43 SR
UAE-W10 M • 298 Runs • 37.25 Avg • 110.78 SR
UAE-W10 M • 192 Runs • 24 Avg • 71.37 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.65 Econ • 13 SR
IND-W9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 12.37 SR
UAE-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 14.57 SR
UAE-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.07 Econ • 15.58 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
IND-W
UAE-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1962
|Match days
|21 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Asia Cup News
India vs Pakistan goes cold yet again
The rivalrly has often failed to live up to its billing in women's cricket, and Friday's contest was no exception
India's bowlers share wickets around to set up thumping win
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana smacked 85 in 9.3 overs in reply, making short work of the target of 109
Khadka, Barma star in Nepal's maiden Women's Asia Cup win
They got home with 23 balls to spare after restricting UAE to 115 for 8
Athapaththu leads well-rounded SL squad for Women's Asia Cup
The team has most bases covered, going with a good blend of youth and experience