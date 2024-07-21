Matches (17)
NEP Women vs PAK Women, 6th Match, Group A at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Group A (N), Dambulla, July 21, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Nepal Women FlagNepal Women
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RC Belbashi
10 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 129.68 SR
SR Magar
10 M • 179 Runs • 22.38 Avg • 89.5 SR
Sidra Amin
10 M • 273 Runs • 27.3 Avg • 99.63 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 187 Runs • 18.7 Avg • 102.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RC Belbashi
10 M • 9 Wkts • 3.52 Econ • 22.55 SR
Puja Mahato
8 M • 8 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 18 SR
Sadia Iqbal
10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 20.81 SR
Nida Dar
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.07 Econ • 20 SR
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1963
Match days21 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W11022.294
NEP-W11021.549
UAE-W1010-1.549
PAK-W1010-2.294
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BAN-W-----
MAL-W-----
SL-W-----
THA-W-----
Full Table