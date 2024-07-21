Matches (8)
Innings break
6th Match, Group A (N), Dambulla, July 21, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Current RR: 5.40
 Last 5 ov (RR): 40/1 (8.00)
Win Probability:NEP-W 35.22%PAK-W 64.78%
Pakistan field in must-win game against confident Nepal

A win will put Nepal in the semi-finals along with India

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
21-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Nepal struck thrice inside the powerplay, Nepal vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024, Dambulla, July 19, 2024

A win over Pakistan will put Nepal in the semi-finals  •  Asian Cricket Council

Toss Pakistan chose to bowl vs Nepal
Pakistan captain Nida Dar won the toss and opted to bowl first against Nepal in a must-win game for her side at the Women's Asia Cup 2024.
Dar said that since Pakistan had lost batting first against India, they wanted to bowl first here. They made one change, bringing in allrounder Omaima Sohail for middle-order batter Iram Javed.
Nepal, too, strengthened their batting. They replaced Sabnam Rai, who bowls both medium pace and offspin, with wicketkeeper-batter Roma Thapa. If Nepal win tonight, they - as well as India - will be through to the semi-finals.
The match is being played on the same surface where India beat UAE earlier in the day. Each boundary is around 59 metres out but wind could play a key role. During the first game, it changed direction a couple of times, something both Nepal and Pakistan will need to keep a close eye on.
Nepal: 1 Samjhana Khadka, 2 Sita Rana Magar, 3 Kabita Kunwar, 4 Indu Barma (capt), 5 Rubina Chhetry, 6 Puja Mahato, 7 Kajal Shrestha (wk), 8 Roma Thapa, 9 Kabita Joshi, 10 Bindu Rawal, 11 Kritika Marasini
Pakistan: 1 Gull Feroza, 2 Muneeba Ali (wk), 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Nida Dar (capt), 5 Aliya Riaz, 6 Omaima Sohail, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Tuba Hassan, 9 Sadia Iqbal, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Syeda Aroob Shah
Nepal WomenPakistan WomenNepalPakistanNEP Women vs PAK WomenWomen's Asia Cup

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Puja Mahato run out (†Muneeba Ali/Fatima Sana) 25 (32b 3x4 0x6) SR: 78.12
NEP Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Samjhana Khadka
caught45
SR Magar
run out2630
K Kunwar
caught1313
I Barma
bowled02
RC Belbashi
run out814
Puja Mahato
run out2532
K Joshi
not out3123
B Rawal
not out01
Extras(w 1)
Total108(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W22043.386
NEP-W11021.549
PAK-W1010-2.506
UAE-W2020-2.870
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
THA-W11021.100
SL-W11021.091
BAN-W1010-1.091
MAL-W1010-1.100
