UAE bowl against India; Tanuja Kanwar makes her debut

UAE are looking to bounce back from an opening-day loss to lower-ranked Nepal. Oza announced an unchanged XI while stating the need to restrict India to as low a score as possible on what she described as a "fresh wicket."

Kanwar was initially in the stand-by list for the women's Asia Cup and comes in straightaway at the first available opportunity. The 26-year-old left-arm spinner was one of the bright spots for Gujarat Giants during a disappointing WPL 2024, picking up 10 wickets in eight games at an economy of 7.13. Kanwar brings with her the ability to bowl with the new ball, apart from her usual variations in flight and guile.