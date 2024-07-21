Injured Shreyanka Patil out of Women's Asia Cup, India call up Tanuja Kanwar
Shreyanka has fractured the fourth finger on her left hand
Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the women's Asia Cup after picking up an injury to her left hand. A press release from the Asian Cricket Council on Saturday said the 21-year old India offspinner "sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand."
Shreyanka took a full part in the team's only game of the tournament so far, against Pakistan on Friday, bowling 3.2 overs and picking up 2 for 14. She was not needed to bat with India wrapping up the win in 14.2 overs and with seven wickets to spare. Tanuja Kanwar, the uncapped 26-year-old left-arm spinner who plays for Gujarat Giants in the WPL and Railways in domestic cricket, has been called up as replacement.
Shreyanka made her debut for India in December 2023 on the back of impressive performances in the WPL. This year, she went on to become champion with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a season where she took 13 wickets - the most by any bowler - at an average of 12.07 and an economy rate of 7.30. Shreyanka has played 12 T20Is for India and has gone wicketless in only two of those games. She's also represented her country in three ODIs.
Kanwar, born in Himachal Pradesh, also made a big splash in the WPL. She was bought by the Giants in 2023 for INR 50 lakh. A week before that auction she had starred with 3 for 26 for Railways in the One Day Trophy final to finish the tournament with 18 wickets while averaging 11.16 and conceding just 2.43 runs an over. Kanwar finished the 2024 WPL season with 10 wickets from eight matches at an average of 20.70 and an economy rate of 7,13. She is known for a variation where she bowls her left-arm spin from well behind the popping crease.
India's next match at the women's Asia Cup is on Sunday against the UAE in Dambulla.