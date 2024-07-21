Injured Shreyanka Patil out of Women's Asia Cup, India call up Tanuja Kanwar

Kanwar, born in Himachal Pradesh, also made a big splash in the WPL. She was bought by the Giants in 2023 for INR 50 lakh. A week before that auction she had starred with 3 for 26 for Railways in the One Day Trophy final to finish the tournament with 18 wickets while averaging 11.16 and conceding just 2.43 runs an over. Kanwar finished the 2024 WPL season with 10 wickets from eight matches at an average of 20.70 and an economy rate of 7,13. She is known for a variation where she bowls her left-arm spin from well behind the popping crease.