Following yet another season in which they failed to make the final four, Kings have rung in changes, releasing nine players at the end of the retention deadline day on November 15. Apart from Agarwal and Odean Smith, none of their other releases were major players in their first XI last season, and Kings go into the IPL 2023 auction, slated for December 23, with the second-highest purse of INR 32.2 crore.