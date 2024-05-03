Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for the playoffs?

With 50 games done in IPL 2024, no team has qualified for the playoffs - and no team is out of the race yet

Do Mumbai Indians have any chance of making the playoffs?

They do. Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory over Rajasthan Royals has made their task tougher, they can still make the top four with 14 points.

As things stand, it's still possible for MI to be tied for third spot on 14 points, if RR and Kolkata Knight Riders win most of their matches and take the top two positions. For example, if Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers lose all their remaining games except the ones they play against each other on May 8, then the winner of that match will finish on 14, tied for third place with MI if they win their last four. It's even possible for the six remaining teams to be tied on 12 each.

What if they lose to KKR?

If MI lose to KKR and the other matches follow the result pattern mentioned above, then MI will be one of seven teams tied on 12, fighting for one spot. That means mathematically they'll still be in the mix even if they lose on Friday.

What about RCB's chances? Are they still in the mix?

With six points from 10 games, RCB are in the same position as MI, except that they are on a two-match winning streak, compared to three losses in a row for MI. Fourteen points could keep them in the mix but at this stage, even 12 gives them a mathematical chance.

RR have all but qualified, right?

Well, not quite. They are, of course, in the best position among all teams with 16 points from 10 games, but if they lose their four remaining matches, then it's possible for four teams - KKR, SRH, LSG and Chennai Super Kings - to finish on 18 or more points. Even if they win one, RR could still be one of five teams with 18 or more.