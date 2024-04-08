Capitals sign Lizaad Williams as Harry Brook replacement

Williams joins them for his base price of INR 50 lakh

Lizaad Williams has played two Tests, four ODIs and 11 T20Is for South Africa • ICC via Getty Images

Williams has joined Capitals for his base price of INR 50 lakh. This will be his first stint in the IPL.

Williams will bolster Capitals' pace department, which comprises his compatriot Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jhye Richardson and Mukesh Kumar. They also have two pace-bowling allrounders in Mitchell Marsh and Sumit Kumar.

Capitals also had in their ranks Lungi Ngidi, but he withdrew from the tournament as he continued his recovery from the lower-back injury he suffered during the SA20 earlier in the year.

Williams has 106 wickets from 83 T20s, with a bowling average of 19.76. He made his South Africa debut in April 2022 and has played two Tests, four ODIs and 11 T20Is.

He was part of South Africa's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, and made one appearance against Bangladesh.

He took 15 wickets for Joburg Super Kings in the SA20, finishing fourth in the wicket-takers list.

Williams' arrival is timely for Capitals, with Marsh suffering a hamstring injury that has ruled him out for at least a week.