Lucknow Super Giants sign Lance Klusener as assistant coach

Lucknow Super Giants have signed former South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener as an assistant coach for IPL 2024. Klusener is also in charge of Super Giants' SA20 affiliate (Durban's Super Giants). Klusener will join head coach Justin Langer and fellow assistant coach S Sriram in Super Giants' back room.
This will be Klusener's second stint as a coach in the IPL having served as an assistant to former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock at Mumbai Indians in the early years of IPL.
Under Klusener, Guyana Amazon Warriors won their maiden CPL title last year. Klusener will reunite with West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph in the IPL - they had previously worked together at Amazon Warriors in the CPL. Joseph had joined Super Giants as Mark Wood's replacement.