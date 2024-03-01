Matches (20)
Lucknow Super Giants sign Lance Klusener as assistant coach

Klusener is also in charge of Durban's Super Giants in the SA20

ESPNcricinfo staff
01-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Lance Klusener had coached Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;ICC via Getty Images

Lucknow Super Giants have signed former South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener as an assistant coach for IPL 2024. Klusener is also in charge of Super Giants' SA20 affiliate (Durban's Super Giants). Klusener will join head coach Justin Langer and fellow assistant coach S Sriram in Super Giants' back room.
This will be Klusener's second stint as a coach in the IPL having served as an assistant to former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock at Mumbai Indians in the early years of IPL.
Under Klusener, Guyana Amazon Warriors won their maiden CPL title last year. Klusener will reunite with West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph in the IPL - they had previously worked together at Amazon Warriors in the CPL. Joseph had joined Super Giants as Mark Wood's replacement.
Klusener has had stints as head coach of Afghanistan and batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe. He has also worked with Tripura in the Indian domestic circuit.
In all Klusener had played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa from 1996 to 2004.
Super Giants will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 24.
