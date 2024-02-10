Shamar Joseph joins Lucknow Super Giants as Mark Wood's replacement

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph
has joined Lucknow Super Giants as replacement for England quick Mark Wood
. He will join Super Giants for INR 3 crore, an IPL statement on Saturday said.
ESPNcricinfo understands that the ECB pulled Wood, a centrally contracted player, out of IPL 2024 to manage his workload, with the T20 World Cup scheduled in June and England hosting West Indies and Sri Lanka for Tests in the home summer. Recently, the ECB had prevented Jofra Archer
from being a part of the IPL 2024 auction as it manages his comeback from injury leading up to the T20 World Cup.
Super Giants had signed Wood in the auction before the 2022 season for INR 7.50 crore. He, however, missed that season because of an elbow injury. In IPL 2023, Wood played four matches and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 11.82.
Joseph made his West Indies debut in the drawn series against Australia, dismissing Steven Smith with his first ball in Test cricket, in a game West Indies lost in Adelaide. He then became a worldwide phenomenon when he took a seven-wicket haul in the final innings despite an injured foot to give West Indies a dramatic eight-run win at the Gabba in the second Test
. It was West Indies' first Test win in Australia
since 1997.
After the Gabba Test, Joseph had been signed by Dubai Capitals for the ongoing ILT20 season, but was ruled out
because of the toe injury he suffered in the Brisbane Test when a Mitchell Starc yorker struck him in the boot. He has also landed a deal with Peshawar Zalmi
in the PSL, which starts on February 17.
While Joseph has just played two T20 games in his professional career, and doesn't have a wicket to show yet, West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy has indicated that Joseph could find a berth in the T20 World Cup squad, saying the fast bowler has "created a good headache
" for the selectors.
Apart from Joseph, the Super Giants' fast-bowling line-up has Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, David Willey, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur and Yudhvir Singh. They also have allrounders Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers and India's Under-19 World Cupper Arshin Kulkarni, who can give them quite a few overs. Though just two seasons old in the IPL, Super Giants have been one of the best-performing teams, making the playoffs and finishing third both in 2022 and 2023.