Shamar Joseph lands PSL deal with Peshawar Zalmi

Rashid Khan, who withdrew from this year's PSL as he manages his return from a back injury, was not replaced, with Qalandars opting to reserve their pick. This allows the franchise to potentially hold on to Rashid's services, with Qalandars retaining him in the silver category on the understanding that he could be retained for 2025. But Dan Lawrence, partially unavailable to the franchise, has also not been replaced, with Qalandars reserving their pick. Islamabad, similarly, did not replace Tom Curran, who was ruled out of the league with a knee injury.