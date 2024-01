Although scans showed no fracture after he was clattered on the boot by a Mitchell Starc yorker, Joseph battled pain on the fourth day to produce one of the greatest spells in Test history as he claimed 7 for 68 to inspire West Indies to a famous eight-run win - their first victory in Australia since 1997. At the start of the start of the day, he had not expected to feature before he was dosed up on painkillers by the team physio.